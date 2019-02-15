Ridiculously weird & cheap Chinese copy bikes in Pakistan: Warning! Don’t fall off laughing

And we are back to give you some laughter and joy and at the same time, impart some knowledge! We have been bringing regularly Chinese copy bikes in the past that are on sale in the Pakistan bike market and now we are here again with some crazy examples. Pakistan has always been one of the huge markets for cheap copy motorcycles and most of these are made by Chinese companies. Due to the lack of creativity and innovation, these manufacturers just target a popular motorcycle from a renowned manufacturer and make a similar copy that looks almost the same. Needless to say, the copy bike uses cheap parts and components compared to their original counterparts. The motorcycles have been on sale in the Pakistan market for quite a long time now and instead of giving you another such example, we thought of compiling all of them at a single place. Sounds right?

Sigma Lion 150

Sigma Lion 150 is an equally weird motorcycle juts its name. The said model is manufactured by a Chinese company called Zongsheng and the bike is on sale in Pakistan by Sigma Motorsports. In order to be honest, the name sounds outright disgusting and what is even more shocking is its striking resemblance with the Pulsar RS200. The same bumblebee appearance up front like the aforementioned Bajaj motorcycle will get to your head and will leave you with no option but to scratch your head in search of innovation in this motorcycle. As one may figure out from the name, the Sigma Lion 150 gets power from a 150cc engine that gets a five-speed gearbox. No power and torque outputs are available even on the company's official website. Now comes the warranty which is truly funny. The company offers a warranty of just 1500 km with this motorcycle which means the warranty would lapse by the time you complete your road trip from Delhi to Mumbai on this bike.

Road Prince Bullet Digital 70

Look at this motorcycle and we are certainly sure that you will instantly forget the Indian 'Bullet' that is made by Royal Enfield. A brand that goes by the name Road Prince sells a 70cc bike that is named as Bullet Digital 70. The name clearly has a mismatch with the power and torque figures of the motorcycle. The Bullet Digital 70 reminds you of Hero Honda CD100 at the first glance, though the latter was a good looking motorcycle. The rear end of the motorcycle is designed weirdly as the oddly positioned pillion rear body grab rails will make you think two things for sure. First, if these have been made and fitted on the bike keeping practicality in mind and second, the company's design team was paid enough or not! The price of the Road Prince Bullet 70 in Pakistan is PKR 43,000 that translates to a little over Rs 24,000 as per the Indian currency.

Conquer

Yamaha sells the YZF-R15 in India since quite a long time now and the bike has been doing good in the market. A Chinese company sells a motorcycle in Pakistan that looks like a cheap copy of the R15. The said Conquer motorcycle is available in Pakistan in three engine options having a displacement of 150cc, 200cc and 350cc. The front wheel of the motorcycle gets dual disc brakes and we are not sure if both of them are operational. Needless to say, the overall design seems annoying as the Conquer does try really hard to be a supersport.

Sigma Warrior 350

This is another cheap example of Chinese copy bikes sold in Pakistan. The bike here in question is again sold by Sigma Motorsports and this one tries to mimic the Ducati 848 that saw the end of its production in the year 2013. What's even shameless is the fact the Sigma Warrior 350 even has a Ducati badging on the fuel tank with '848' stickered on the fairing. Compared to the 849cc, V-twin engine that used to power the Ducati 848, the Sigma Warrior 350 gets power from a 350cc engine. Like always, the company's official website is too shy to reveal the power and torque figures of the motorcycle. The only information about the engine that we can see is a fuel injection and liquid-cooling. The bike gets a double cylinder engine that according to the website gives the bike a 'full heavy sound'.

Storm

This one is another example of Chinese copy bikes on sale in Pakistan. The Strom essentially looks like the Hyosung Aquila Pro. You can see that the motorcycle gets a lot of chrome. Powering this motorcycle is a 250cc, V-twin engine while the power and torque figures are unknown. The copy job is so insane that most of the body panels on the Storm have a striking resemblance to the Aquila Pro.