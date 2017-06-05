Rider surviving massive crash on a Kawasaki ZX10R is a reminder why protective gear is a necessity

A Kawasaki ZX10R was split in half after being involved in a high speed crash in Bangalore today. The rider was out for an early morning ride, when he hit a pot hole. He fortunately survived as he was clad in protective gear. The rider was apparently speeding at the time, and the pictures depict the seriousness of the accident, however the fact that the motorcyclist got out of it unharmed is exactly why riding gear is very important.

We have mentioned it many a times before that protective gear on a fast motorcycle is as important is as important as, say engine oil. This incident brings focus on how the rider survived because of protective gear and how dangerous can even a pothole be on such motorcycles.

A Kawasaki ZX10R is powered by a 1.0 litre four cylinder engine that produces 210 hp and 113.5 Nm torque. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in less than 3 seconds and has a top speed of 299 kmph.

Image: Drivespark

We're not in a position to advocate on whether the rider was at fault or not, but a pothole that appears out of nowhere has given most motorcyclists the chills in India. Our roads are not exactly ready for super sport motorcycles like these yet. Slowing down while riding through a city is also a must.

If you've got the money and a gut to buy a super sport motorcycle, chances are you will not be buying them to cruise at 60 kmph on them. Invest in good riding gear and always follow traffic rules to minimise such dangerous situations for yourself.