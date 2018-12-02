Ride and Book Jawa bikes from December 15: Jawa, Jawa 42 will be available at 65 showrooms across India!

Jawa, Jawa 42 Dealership Bookings: Mahindra owned Classic Legends officially pulled the wraps off three motorcycles that would come together to form the spearhead of Jawa’s resurgence in India. The Jawa, the Jawa 42 would be the first to go on sale, while the “factory custom cruiser” the Perak would follow early in 2019. The Jawa as the simplistic name indicates is the retro-cruiser that is a modern recreation of the original Jawa 250cc motorcycle, while the 42 is a scrambler style cruiser that shares most of its cycle parts with the Jawa 250. Both motorcycles use an all-new 300cc 4-stroke motor that makes 28 hp and 28 Nm of torque. On paper and in pictures the Jawa’s do make a strong case for themselves, and online bookings have been opened for those who are willing to put their money down basis this.

Although, now those who would like to see the bike in the flesh and probably take it for a ride will be able to do so from December 15, 2018. According to reports from Jawa, the first set of dealerships will be open from December 5th in key regions across the country. Jn the first wave Classic Legends will open 64 outlets, working up to a full strength of 105 outlets. Both, the Jawa and Jawa 42 will be available for test rides at these dealerships and those who would rather put their money down at the dealerships will be able to do so at a marginal cost of Rs 5,000. Deliveries are expected to start in January.

Concurrent to Anand Mahindra’s statement at the unveiling, “Mahindra finally has a two-wheeler that is in line with the brand's core ethos”. The attention that Jawa has been getting truly has the makings of a strong resurgence, but Classic Legends have their work cut out for them at the moment. They will take on the goliath Royal Enfield brand, that comes with the promise of surplus spares, strong service and dealer network. The company will need an aggressive growth program strategy, to achieve the volume that they need to grow. Prima Facie they seem to have their strategy in order, we will have to wait for deliveries to begin to get a true gauge Jawa’s success.