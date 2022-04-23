Revolt RV400 vs Oben Rorr vs Tork Kratos: Price, specs comparison

Here we have a specification-based comparison of the Revolt RV400 vs Oben Rorr vs Tork Kratos. Check out the price, specs, range, and charging time of these electric motorcycles.

The electric mobility space is flourishing at a rapid pace in India. In the electric two-wheeler segment, while we have a plethora of scooters, the motorcycles are quite limited. Revolt RV400 was the first electric motorcycle to be launched in India back in August 2019. It was followed by the Tork Kratos in January 2022 and recently we got the Oben Rorr too. So, here we have a specification-based comparison of the Revolt RV400 vs Oben Rorr vs Tork Kratos electric motorcycles.

Revolt RV400 vs Oben Rorr vs Tork Kratos:

Motor and Battery

Specification RV400 Rorr Kratos Electric Motor 3 kW 10 kW 7.5 kW Peak Power 4.02 hp 13.41 hp 10.05 hp Torque 50 Nm 62 Nm 28 Nm Top Speed 85 kmph 100 kmph 100 kmph Battery 3.23 kWh Li-ion 4.4 kWh Li-ion 4 kWh Li-ion

Revolt RV400 gets a 3 kW electric motor that develops 4.02 hp of peak power and 50 Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 85 kmph. The new Oben Rorr as well as the Tork Kratos are much more powerful on paper. Oben Rorr features a 10 kW electric motor with 13.42 hp and 62 Nm while the Tork Kratos gets a 7.5 kW motor with 10.05 hp of power and 28 Nm of torque. Both these electric motorcycles have a top speed of 100 kmph.

Range and Charging Time

Specification RV400 Rorr Kratos IDC Range (claimed) 150 km 200 km 180 km Charging Time (claimed) 4-5 hrs 2 hrs 4.5 hours

Revolt Motors claims that the RV400 offers a range of 150 km per charge in ideal conditions. Tork Kratos is said to deliver a range of 180 km while Oben Electric claims that the Oben Rorr will offer a range of up to 200 km on a full charge in ideal conditions. The charging time of all these electric motorcycles is mentioned in the table above.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Hardware and Features

The new Oben Rorr as well as the Tork Kratos get telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. However, the Revolt RV400 gets USD front forks and a rear mono-shock absorber. For braking duties, all these electric motorcycles get disc brakes at either end with a combined braking system as standard. In terms of equipment on offer, these electric motorcycles are pretty feature-rich and get a digital instrument cluster with connected tech, Bluetooth, etc.

Price in India

Make and Model Starting Price (ex-showroom) Revolt RV400 Rs 1.24 lakh Oben Rorr Rs 99,999 Tork Kratos Rs 1.08 lakh

Revolt RV400 is currently priced in India at Rs 1.24 lakh. The Oben Rorr retails at Rs 99,999 while the Tork Kratos is priced from Rs 1.08 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Maharashtra. Which electric motorcycle will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below!

Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Price, specs, mileage, comparison

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.