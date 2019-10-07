Revolt RV400, RV300 electric motorcycles can now be bought at one-time starting price of Rs 84,999

Revolt RV300 and RV400 were both launched in August this year at a first-of-its-kind payment plan which allows customers to pay for their bikes in EMI formats of Rs 2,999 and Rs 3,499, respectively (inclusive of all costs). Now though, Revolt says that based on customer demand, it is rolling out a one-time payment option for RV300 and RV400 at Rs 84,999 and Rs 98,999, respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom and do not include the additional cost of registration/RTO (on actuals), insurance, smart card, and one-time mandatory charge of 4G connectivity for three years. Revolt Intellicorp has also announced its venture into Pune city. The RV400 will be available at two Revolt hubs – Kalyani Nagar, ICC Tech Park, S.B.Road in Pune.

Starting 5th October 2019, customers who have booked in advance can visit Revolt hubs in Pune located at Kalyani Nagar and ICC Tech Park, S.B Road for test rides and complete KYC formalities. While the first batch of RV400s has been sold out, the deliveries will begin by the end of October in Pune.

With the number of bookings being received each day, the company will soon announce the closure of bookings for the second batch November-December and January-February 2020. Revolt Intellicorp also plane to open Revolt hubs in the following cities - Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Chennai in the next four months.

Benling India to launch Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle rival in January 2020: All you need to know

The RV 400 is powered by a 3 kW mid-drive motor which draws power from a 72 V lithium-ion battery pack. It comes with three ride modes - Eco, City, and Sport. In Eco mode, the top speed is limited to 45 km/h and the range maximised to a claimed 156 km (ARAI). The RV300, on the other hand, is the entry-level version that delivers 180 km of range but can only reach up to 65 km/h.

The RV 400 gets LED headlamp, LED tail lamp, and LED turn indicators as well. The instrument cluster is fully digital. The motorcycle offers smartphone connectivity through which details like battery status can be accessed through the phone.