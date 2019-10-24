Revolt RV400, RV300 off to an electric start: Sold out for 2019 but when can you book one next

Revolt Intellicorp launched two all-electric two-wheelers in India this year with an intent to revolutionise what Indians think about the all-electric mobility. To back its objective, Revolt launched the RV400 and RV300 at a unique payment method - no down payment, 0% interest rate on EMIs payable through a time span of 37 months and free service along with an unlimited warranty. The recipe seems to be working for now as Revolt has announced that its electric motorcycles are all sold out till December 2019. Revolt is currently available in Delhi and Pune only.

Revolt RV400 and RV300 have both seen an electric start and will now only be available in January next year, bookings for which have been opened. Revolt recently also announced the start of a one-time payment option under which the RV300 is priced at Rs 85,000 and the RV400 premium is Rs 99,000. If bought under the EMI plan, the RV300's value stands at Rs 1,15,963, RV400 base model at Rs 1,34,463 and RV400 premium at Rs 1,47,963 (all price ex-showroom).

In the MRP EMI plan, the cost of maintenance, batteries, tyres, and parts is borne by the company. All three motorcycles come with a warranty of 5 years/75,000 km while the batteries are covered by an unlimited warranty of 8 years/1.5 lakh km.

The RV 400 is powered by a 3 kW mid-drive motor which draws power from a 72 V lithium-ion battery pack. It comes with three ride modes - Eco, City, and Sport. In Eco mode, the top speed is limited to 45 km/h and the range maximised to a claimed 156 km (ARAI).

In City, the top speed is limited to 65 km/h and the range is about 80-90 km, and in the Sport mode, the top speed is limited to 85 km/h while the range is 50-60 km. Revolt says that the RV 400's battery can charge from 0-75% in 3 hours and 0-100% in 4.5 hours.