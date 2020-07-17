Revolt RV400, RV300 deliveries start in Chennai, Ahmedabad amid coronavirus pandemic

The Revolt RV400 and RV300 are currently the only two electric motorcycles on sale in India and at present are available only in a few cities in India.

Revolt Motors made quite a splash last year when they announced sales of their electric bikes. The Revolt motorcycles became the most searched term on the internet as well. Taking heed of this hype, Revolt had earlier this year announced bookings of the RV400 and RV300 bikes in different cities. Now amid this pandemic, Revolt is deliveries of the bikes in Ahmedabad and Chennai. The Revolt RV400 as well as RV300 customers are being given these motorcycles with proper sanitisation process in place. The customers in the photos too can be seen wearing masks and gloves. However, a helmet is missing from the pictures. We hope that these customers don’t dismiss the bike as an electric and hence there is no requirement for a helmet. Both the RV300 and 400 have to be registered and the government laws state that the rider as well as pillion should be wearing helmets.

The Revolt RV400 and RV300 in Chennai are sold out of Anna Nagar and Velachery. For the Ahmedabad market, these bikes are sold from the showrooms in Naroda and Himalaya Mall. There were also plans to open the Revolt hubs in other cities like Mumbai. However, due to the lockdown the plans didn’t materialise. It is unclear as and when these hubs will open now.

As far as performance is concerned, the Revolt RV400 boasts a 72V Li-ion battery, ground clearance of 215mm, and 150km range. There are riding modes as well as artificial sound generation based on an app. The battery is removable and one can charge it in their apartment as well. A 15amp socket is needed for the same. Revolt offers a warranty of five years of 75,000km with the product. A tyre swap is also included in this. One can buy it through the EMI scheme only earlier.

The Revolt RV300 is the smaller sibling. It boasts a smaller range and lower price tag as well.

