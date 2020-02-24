Revolt Intellicorp to launch in Ahmedabad on 29 February: Three more cities in March

Under its expansion plan, Revolt Intellicorp is launching in Ahmedabad on 29 February, Hyderabad on 2 March, Chennai on 5 March, and Mumbai by end of next month.

By:Published: February 24, 2020 3:39:24 PM

Revolt launched the RV300 and RV400 in Delhi and Pune in August last year and now is set to expand to four new cities within the first quarter of this year. Under its expansion plan, Revolt Intellicorp is launching in Ahmedabad on 29 February, Hyderabad on 2 March, Chennai on 5 March, and Mumbai by end of next month. Revolt says that the waiting period for the RV400 will be brought down from five months to 90 days for orders starting from March.

The RV400 comes with a host of introductory benefits such as unlimited battery warranty (8 years or 150,000 km), free maintenance benefits (3years or 30,000kms), product warranty (5 years or 75,000 km) and insurance (1-year company-owned, 5 years third-party).

It is powered by a 3.24 kWh Lithium-Ion battery that generates 72V of power and comes with a maximum range of 150 km in Eco mode on a single charge and has a top speed of 85 km/h in Sport mode.

Also read: Revolt RV400 Review | The beginning of India’s electric motorcycle segment is a promising one

The MyRevolt App comes with a host of features including Trips Monitor, Geo-Fencing, Locate your bike, Change Sounds from the 4 preset available, find Switch Stations to swap one’s battery when running low and host of other features. With My Revolt Plan (M.R.P.), the RV300 is available at Rs 2,999 per month and RV400 at INR 3,499 p.m. and INR 3,999 p.m., depending on which Plan you choose, on Day 1.

Revolt RV400 has a ground clearance of 215 mm and the portable battery can be fully charged (0-100%) in 4.5 hours consuming around 3 units of electricity either on-board if one has an electric socket on the ground floor/garage or can be easily taken out and charged at home thru a 15 Ampere socket using the charger provided with the motorcycle.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Revolt Intellicorp to launch in Ahmedabad on 29 February: Three more cities in March

Revolt Intellicorp to launch in Ahmedabad on 29 February: Three more cities in March

2020 BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour, XPulse 200 Rally Kit: Price, performance explained

2020 BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour, XPulse 200 Rally Kit: Price, performance explained

F1 2020: Mercedes DAS trombone steering system outlawed from 2021 season

F1 2020: Mercedes DAS trombone steering system outlawed from 2021 season

F1 2020: Mercedes believes Ferrari are faster than lap times suggest in first pre-season testing

F1 2020: Mercedes believes Ferrari are faster than lap times suggest in first pre-season testing

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol launched at Rs 7.34 lakh: New features, petrol engine explained

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol launched at Rs 7.34 lakh: New features, petrol engine explained

Honda Activa 6G First Ride Review: King of scooters now bigger and better!

Honda Activa 6G First Ride Review: King of scooters now bigger and better!

Volkswagen T-Roc India launch on 18th March: Features, expected price, specs

Volkswagen T-Roc India launch on 18th March: Features, expected price, specs

MotoGP Qatar Test: Suzuki revolution in 2020? Alex Rins and Joan Mir secure 1-2

MotoGP Qatar Test: Suzuki revolution in 2020? Alex Rins and Joan Mir secure 1-2

Volvo S90 and V90 facelift unveiled: To get new 48V mild-hybrid tech

Volvo S90 and V90 facelift unveiled: To get new 48V mild-hybrid tech

Hyundai, Kia Motors introduce ICT shift system for optimal gearshifts based on road & traffic conditions

Hyundai, Kia Motors introduce ICT shift system for optimal gearshifts based on road & traffic conditions

Birla Carbon, GranBio introduce bio-based tyre compound: Improved rolling resistance & fuel economy

Birla Carbon, GranBio introduce bio-based tyre compound: Improved rolling resistance & fuel economy

Ather Energy confirms its presence in 4 new cities: Check if yours is on the list!

Ather Energy confirms its presence in 4 new cities: Check if yours is on the list!

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace launch on March 6: What the 7-seat Fortuner rival will offer

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace launch on March 6: What the 7-seat Fortuner rival will offer

Honda Shine 125 BS6 vs BS4: Price, specs, features differences explained!

Honda Shine 125 BS6 vs BS4: Price, specs, features differences explained!

Lightweighting to emerge as big growth trend despite industry slow down: DuPont

Lightweighting to emerge as big growth trend despite industry slow down: DuPont

BMW X1 facelift India launch on March 5: 8 series, X6 also listed on website

BMW X1 facelift India launch on March 5: 8 series, X6 also listed on website

MotoGP 2020: Marc Marquez signs four more years with Repsol Honda

MotoGP 2020: Marc Marquez signs four more years with Repsol Honda

Harley-Davidson bikes could soon get a big price-cut! Here's when and how

Harley-Davidson bikes could soon get a big price-cut! Here's when and how

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe India launch on March 3rd: To rival Porsche Macan, BMW X4

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe India launch on March 3rd: To rival Porsche Macan, BMW X4

50,000 MG Hector bookings in! Why this Internet SUV is a big hit

50,000 MG Hector bookings in! Why this Internet SUV is a big hit