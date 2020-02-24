Revolt Intellicorp to launch in Ahmedabad on 29 February: Three more cities in March

Under its expansion plan, Revolt Intellicorp is launching in Ahmedabad on 29 February, Hyderabad on 2 March, Chennai on 5 March, and Mumbai by end of next month.

Revolt launched the RV300 and RV400 in Delhi and Pune in August last year and now is set to expand to four new cities within the first quarter of this year. Under its expansion plan, Revolt Intellicorp is launching in Ahmedabad on 29 February, Hyderabad on 2 March, Chennai on 5 March, and Mumbai by end of next month. Revolt says that the waiting period for the RV400 will be brought down from five months to 90 days for orders starting from March.

The RV400 comes with a host of introductory benefits such as unlimited battery warranty (8 years or 150,000 km), free maintenance benefits (3years or 30,000kms), product warranty (5 years or 75,000 km) and insurance (1-year company-owned, 5 years third-party).

It is powered by a 3.24 kWh Lithium-Ion battery that generates 72V of power and comes with a maximum range of 150 km in Eco mode on a single charge and has a top speed of 85 km/h in Sport mode.

Also read: Revolt RV400 Review | The beginning of India’s electric motorcycle segment is a promising one

The MyRevolt App comes with a host of features including Trips Monitor, Geo-Fencing, Locate your bike, Change Sounds from the 4 preset available, find Switch Stations to swap one’s battery when running low and host of other features. With My Revolt Plan (M.R.P.), the RV300 is available at Rs 2,999 per month and RV400 at INR 3,499 p.m. and INR 3,999 p.m., depending on which Plan you choose, on Day 1.

Revolt RV400 has a ground clearance of 215 mm and the portable battery can be fully charged (0-100%) in 4.5 hours consuming around 3 units of electricity either on-board if one has an electric socket on the ground floor/garage or can be easily taken out and charged at home thru a 15 Ampere socket using the charger provided with the motorcycle.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.