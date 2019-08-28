Revolt RV400 launched with Rs 3,499 EMI option: India’s first electric bike with 4G connectivity & multiple exhaust sounds

We didn't make a mistake there. Revolt has introduced its RV400 motorcycle with EMI plans. This includes Rs 3,000/month for the RV300, Rs 3499/month for RV400 base and Rs 3,999/month for RV400 premium. These EMIs are for 37 months and one cannot buy the motorcycle on upfront payment and there is no downpayment either. The very first product launch for Gurugram-based Revolt Intellicorp, the RV 400 is not only the first electric motorcycle but it also offers a long list of features unique to its segment and some are a first in the industry. Revolt opened booking for the RV 400 on 7th August and claimed that it registered over 2500 pre-launch bookings, which is quite an indicator of how popular it's grown already.

The RV 400 is powered by a 3 kW mid-drive motor which draws power from a 72 V lithium-ion battery pack. It comes with three ride modes - Eco, City, and Sport. In Eco mode, the top speed is limited to 45 km/h and the range maximised to a claimed 156 km (ARAI).

In City, the top speed is limited to 65 km/h and the range is about 80-90 km, and in the Sport mode, the top speed is limited to 85 km/h while the range is 50-60 km. Revolt says that the RV 400's battery can charge from 0-75% in 3 hours and 0-100% in 4.5 hours.

The battery pack is portable so owners living in high-rise apartments can simply pull it out and take with them to charge. Revolt has also said that it is working on battery swapping stations in seven cities, to begin with.

The RV 400 smartphone app can also locate the nearest battery swapping station. A user can either scan a QR code at a station to gain access to a battery and swap it or they can order one at home using the app.

The RV 400 gets LED headlamp, LED tail lamp, and LED turn indicators as well. The instrument cluster is fully digital. The motorcycle offers smartphone connectivity through which details like battery status can be accessed through the phone. Besides this, customers can also set a geofence and the bike goes outside of it, the owner can immobilise it remotely.

The RV 400 can be started remotely using the smartphone app and it even enables voice recognition to start or switch off the motorcycle. Among several other feature highlights are the multiple exhaust sounds – Revolt, Rebel, Roar, and Race. These are artificially generated exhaust sounds to give an ICE (internal combustion engine) appeal.

Revolt RV 400 is available in two colours – Red and Black. Currently, RV 400 does not have any direct competition in the Indian market. We've test ridden the all-new Revolt electric motorcycle. Watch this space for a first ride review today.

