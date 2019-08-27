Revolt RV400: India’s first electric motorcycle to launch tomorrow – range, features, expected price

Revolt RV 400, the first electric motorcycle in the mass-market segment in India, is set to launch in India tomorrow. Not only is the RV 400 the first electric motorcycle, but it will also bring to the table features that have not been seen on a two-wheeler in the country before. Interest in the e-motorcycle is already quite high and Revolt Intellicorp claims that it has already drummed up over 2,500 bookings for the RV 400. Bookings were opened on 7th August at Rs 1,000.

The top speed of the Revolt RV 400 will be limited to 85 km/h and it has an ARAI certified range of 156 km. The electric motor and battery pack are imported, but Revolt has developed the Battery Management System and the ECU in-house.

Revolt RV 400 has been equipped with a 4G sim card to allow connectivity on the go. The rider is required to download a smartphone app which communicates details like battery health and perform functions like remote starting.

The manufacturer has also said that it is working on battery swapping stations in seven cities, to begin with. The RV 400 features a swappable battery which is supported by the smartphone app which can locate the nearest battery swapping station. A user can either scan a QR code at a station to gain access to a battery and swap it or they can order one at home using the app.

Another intriguing feature aboard the Revolt RV 400 is that the user can choose from four different exhaust sounds that have been added artificially to make it sound like a conventional motorcycle. It is available in two colour options - Red and Black. Expect a price tag of about Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom). We have test ridden the new RV 400 electric motorcycle and will be present at the launch event tomorrow, so watch this space for details live from the venue and a review.