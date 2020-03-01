Revolt RV400 electric bike gets costlier: Here’s how much!

The battery on the Revolt RV400 can be charged from 0-75% in 3 hours while a complete charge from 0-100% takes around 4.5 hours.

Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle has received its first price hike since launch. The company has increased the price of the motorcycle by Rs 5,000 and the reason behind this is the rise in input costs as per the brand. With the increased price, Revolt RV400 now costs Rs Rs 1.04 lakh in comparison to Rs 99,000 (ex-showroom) price tag with which it was launched. On the other hand, the company has kept the price of the RV300 unchanged at Rs 84,999 (ex-showroom) and customers need to pay Rs 2999 as the booking amount. Currently present in Delhi and Pune, Revolt will be making entry to multiple cities soon including Chennai and Mumbai.

Revolt Intellicorp has also announced that it brings down the waiting period for its products from five months to 90 days. This is applicable for orders starting in March 2020. The Revolt RV400 comes with an ARAI claimed range of 156 km. The bike gets a 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and can achieve a top speed of 80 kmph. The electric motorcycle gets three riding modes namely Eco, City, and Sport. Eco mode offers the maximum range and in this, the top speed is limited to 45 kmph.

The battery on the Revolt RV400 can be charged from 0-75% in 3 hours while a complete charge from 0-100% takes around 4.5 hours. The electric bike comes with a swappable battery. The monthly fee for the My Revolt Plan remains unchanged at Rs 3999, however, the installment period has gone up by one month. Hence, customers will now need to pay for 38 month period. Revolt Intellicorp offers multiple introductory benefits with the RV400 like unlimited battery warranty for 8 years or 1,50,000 km, whichever comes earlier, along with free maintenance benefits for 3 years or 30,000 km and product warranty for 5 years or 75,000km.

