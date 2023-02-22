Revolt RV400 e-motorcycle bookings re-open: Check price, specs

The bookings for the Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle have been re-opened for a token amount of Rs 2,500. It is claimed to offer a range of 156 km on a single charge.

RattanIndia-backed Revolt Motors which sells the RV400 has re-opened bookings for this electric motorcycle. The Revolt RV400 has been on sale in India since 2019. However, its bookings were shut for a few months as the company had a huge backlog of reservations that were yet to be delivered to the customers. But now, Revolt is accepting orders for the same.

Revolt RV400 e-motorcycle: Bookings re-open

One can book the Revolt RV400 for a token amount of Rs 2,500 online on the company’s official website or offline by visiting their nearest Revolt dealership. Revolt Motors currently has 35 dealerships across 22 states in India. The company claims that the currently booked units of the RV400 will be delivered before March 31, 2023.

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha FZ-S V4 vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Price, specs comparison

Revolt RV400 e-motorcycle: Battery and range

The Revolt RV400 gets a 3kW electric motor and is claimed to offer a top speed of 80 kmph. It features a 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and has an ARAI-certified range of 156 km on a single charge. The company claims that its battery can be juiced up from 0 to 100 percent in 4.5 hours using a regular charger.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Ultraviolette F77 Review:

Revolt RV400 e-motorcycle: Price and rivals

The Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.25 lakh, ex-showroom, exclusive of state government subsidies. It doesn’t have many direct competitors as the Oben Rorr has not gone on sale yet. Indirectly, it will take on the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Tork Kratos, etc.

Also Read: Upcoming Tata cars in India in 2023: Altroz Racer to updated Safari

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.