Revolt RV400 deliveries commence in Pune: Sold out for 2019!

Revolt Intellicorp has commenced the delivery of its all-electric bike RV400 from Pune. The first batch of this electric-two-wheeler was delivered in Delhi during October 2019. The RV300, alongside the RV300, was launched in India by Revolt Intellicorp during the month of August 2019. Both the all-electric bikes were initially introduced in India with a unique payment plant. Under this, the customer had to pay a monthly instalment of Rs 3,499 and Rs 2,999 for the RV400 and RV300 respectively. However, owing to customer response, Revolt later also introduce one-time payment options for both the bikes Rs 84,999 for the RV300 and Rs 98,999 for the Rv400.

The demand for the Revolt RV400 is such that the bike is completely booked for the year 2019. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has closed the bookings for the year 2019. Bookings for the RV400 are now open for the month of January 2020. Revolt currently retails its bike from Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai with Chennai joining the ranks in the next couple of months.

The Revolt RV400 comes with a 3kW mid-drive motor. This electric motor is paired to a 72 V lithium-ion battery pack. The RV400 comes with three riding modes, these are namely Eco, City and Sport. In the Eco mode, the bike promises a range of 156 km, in the City mode, the range drops to 80-90 km while in the Sport mode, the range stands at 50-60 km. In the Eco, City and Sport mode, the top-speed stands at 45 kmph, 65 kmph and 85 kmph respectively.

The Revolt RV400 gets all-LED headlamps, along with LED tail-lamps and LED turn-indicators. This electric bike offers a full-digital instrument cluster. Not only this, but the bike also comes with smartphone connectivity. This allows the user to get the charging status and bike-related information directly on his/her phone. The Revolt RV400 and the RV300 currently stand as the only electric bikes in India.