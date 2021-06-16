Revolt RV400 bookings to reopen soon: Production increased, faster deliveries promised

The Revolt RV400 uses a 72V, 3.24KWh lithium-ion battery. It boasts three riding modes - Eco, Normal, Sports - and a top speed of 85kmph.

Bookings of the Revolt RV400 were stopped a month ago. The company said that due to excessive demand, it had to do so. There were many pending backlogs as well with respect to the deliveries of the vehicles. Now, the company has opened bookings for the RV300 and the 400 across six cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad on June 18, 12:00 PM onwards. The entire process is online and one needs to login to www.revoltmotors.com to register their interest. Not only this, the company claims to have increased its production, thereby clearing pending deliveries faster. To this effect, the company is also bringing forward the delivery dates for the bookings made by customers which were earlier slated to be delivered in the latter part of the current year. This should put an end to the long waiting periods one was earlier subjected to with the Revolt bikes. Along with this, the company has also renamed as RattanIndia-Revolt now. The former is one of the investors in Revolt Motors and hence the name addition.

The Revolt RV400 uses a 72V, 3.24KWh lithium-ion battery. It boasts three riding modes – Eco, Normal, Sports – and a top speed of 85kmph. One can control the motorcycle through the MyRevolt App. It offers connectivity features such as bike locator/=g-fencing, customised sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and kilometres done. An option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap the bike’s battery has also been provided. Revolt RV300 in the meanwhile gets a 1.5KW hub motor that uses a 60-volt, 2.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack that claims to give 180km range. Both the bikes come with USD forks in the front whereas the rear has a fully-adjustable monoshock.

The Revolt RV400 is priced at Rs 1.18 lakh while the RV300 costs Rs 94,999, ex-showroom. Revolt is looking to expand the distributor and service network across 35 cities in India. Rahul Sharma, CEO & MD, Revolt Motors said, “We are delighted with the response we have received from our customers across these 6 cities so far. The demand has been phenomenal, and we are sure that the various incentives being provided around pricing schemes like the My Revolt Plan (MRP) will help consumers make the shift to electric vehicles with ease. To add to that, the latest modification to the FAME II scheme with respect to the incentives is just going to fasten the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. We’re also working towards increasing the production capacity, and hence striving towards reducing the delivery gap between booking date and delivery.”

