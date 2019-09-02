Revolt RV300, RV400 sold out! Here’s when you can buy this electric motorcycle next

Revolt Intellicorp recently launched its two electric motorcycles in India namely the RV400 and RV300. The brand came up with a unique pricing strategy for its products and instead of making the customers pay the entire price of the bikes up front, Revolt announced 'My Revolt Price' plans. As the name suggests, the customers will have to pay the price of the bike on a monthly basis for a period of 37 months. While the RV300 has been launched at a price of Rs 2,999 per month, the RV400 comes with two plans namely Base and Premium. While the base plan demands Rs 3,499 per month, you will have to pay Rs 3,999 for the premium one.

Revolt Motors opened the pre-bookings for the customers in Delhi and Pune on the company's official website on June 25th and Amazon.in on 5th July. Now, Revolt Intellicorp has announced through its social media platforms that the RV300 and RV400 have been sold out till October. At the same time, the company has also stated that it has opened bookings for the November-December batch. However, Revolt has not stated as of now as to how many units have been booked till date or the total number of units allocated for the first batch.

Initially, Revolt Intellicorp managed to gather 2,500 bookings in just 15 days. Revolt RV range comes with features like geo-fencing, navigation assist, in built 4G sim card and lots more. Moreover, you can also choose from multiple artificial exhaust sounds through the Revolt smartphone application. The brand has also announced that in order to complete the documentation process after the booking is done, you need to carry the documents like PAN Card, Passport / Driving License / Aadhaar Card, Utility Bill and the Bank Statement of last three months.

