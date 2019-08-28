Revolt RV 400 Electric Bike Launch in India Live Updates: Revolt RV 400, India's first all-electric motorcycle is set to be launched today in just a few hours from now. Bookings for the Revolt RV 400 already commenced on the company's official website and Amazon.in on June 25th at a token amount of Rs 1,000. The RV 400 offers an ARAI claimed range of 156 km which is quite decent for an electric bike of this category. The e-bike offers multiple segment-first features as well that were unseen on an electric two-wheeler before. For instance, the smartphone application for the RV 400 lets you choose an artificial exhaust sound for the bike. The app comes with four pre-set sounds while you can also make one according to your own preferences. The Revolt RV 400 is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 1 lakh. There is no direct competition for the RV 400 as no other electric bike is on sale in India as of now in this category with such a comprehensive feature list.
Revolt RV 400 India Launch LIVE Updates: Price in India, features, specs, images
Revolt RV 400 Electric Bike Price in India Live Updates: Catch all the minute-to-minute updates from the Revolt RV 400 India launch event that will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. Here is what all the RV 400 has to offer along with the price expectation.
By: Pradeep Shah | Updated: August 28, 2019 8:00 am
Highlights