Revolt RV 400 India Launch LIVE Updates: Price in India, features, specs, images

Revolt RV 400 Electric Bike Launch in India Live Updates: Revolt RV 400, India's first all-electric motorcycle is set to be launched today in just a few hours from now. Bookings for the Revolt RV 400 already commenced on the company's official website and Amazon.in on June 25th at a token amount of Rs 1,000. The RV 400 offers an ARAI claimed range of 156 km which is quite decent for an electric bike of this category. The e-bike offers multiple segment-first features as well that were unseen on an electric two-wheeler before. For instance, the smartphone application for the RV 400 lets you choose an artificial exhaust sound for the bike. The app comes with four pre-set sounds while you can also make one according to your own preferences. The Revolt RV 400 is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 1 lakh. There is no direct competition for the RV 400 as no other electric bike is on sale in India as of now in this category with such a comprehensive feature list.