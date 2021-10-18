Revolt RV 400 bookings to re-open on October 21: Now available in 70 cities

Revolt Motors has announced that the bookings for the new Revolt RV 400 will re-open in India on 21st October. This electric motorcycle will be now available in a total of 70 Indian cities.

Revolt Motors launched India’s first electric motorcycle, Revolt RV 400, in the year 2019 and it became instantly popular in the country. However, until now, its reach was quite limited as this electric motorcycle was available in just 6 Indian cities. Moreover, its bookings were closed for the last few months as the company had a huge backlog of reservations that were yet to be delivered to the customers. But now, the electric two-wheeler maker has announced that the bookings for the Revolt RV 400 will re-open on October 21, 2021, at 12 PM.

Watch Video | Revolt RV 400 First Ride Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The bookings for the fresh batch of Revolt’s flagship electric motorcycle, the RV 400, will commence this Thursday on the company’s official website. One can log on to the company’s website and hit the ‘Notify Me’ button to get priority when the bookings begin. What’s further interesting is that a few weeks ago, RattanIndia Enterprises announced an investment of Rs 150 crores for acquiring a substantial stake in Revolt and so the company is now expanding its presence across the country. Earlier, the Revolt RV 400 was available in only six cities, but now, this electric motorcycle will be available in a total of 70 Indian cities.

They are as follows:

Delhi

Chennai

Hyderabad

Ahmedabad

Pune

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Surat

Jaipur

Kolkata

Jodhpur

Agra

Vizag

Chandigarh

Indore

Lucknow

Coimbatore

Raipur

Hubli

Madurai

Warangal

Hisar

Amritsar

Haldwani

Gurugram

Guwahati

Ranchi

Patna

Bhubaneswar

Vadodara

Goa

Nagpur

Bhopal

Vijayawada

Tiruchirappalli

Belgaum

Tirupati

Jammu

Thiruvananthapuram

Kochi

Dehradun

Thrissur

Allahabad

Udaipur

Varanasi

Ludhiana

Noida

Faridabad

Karnal

Panipat

Ambala

Kanpur

Siliguri

Nellore

Kolhapur

Aurangabad

Rajkot

Navi Mumbai

Nashik

Guntur

Salem

Mangaluru

Mysore

Meerut

Ghaziabad

Vapi

Solan

Calicut

Puducherry

Kota

The company has also announced that apart from the Revolt showrooms, they have plans to open service touchpoints in these locations to support the after-sales needs of its customers. Also, the prospective customers will be able to take test rides of the Revolt electric motorcycle at all its touchpoints. The Revolt RV 400 gets a 3kW electric motor and offers a top speed of 80 kmph. Also, it has an ARAI-certified range of 156 km on a single charge and its battery can be juiced up in 4.5 hours via a regular charger. The Revolt RV 400 is currently priced at Rs 1.25 lakh, exclusive of state subsidies.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.