Revolt Motors to re-open bookings of RV400 on April 25

Customers can book the electric motorcycle on the company’s website and pay a nominal amount of Rs 9,999.

Revolt Motors has announced that from April 25th, the bookings of the RV400 will reopen across 20 cities. Due to the high demand for its flagship model and limited units available, the company had closed the bookings of the electric motorcycle for a couple of months.

Once the booking reopens, customers can log on to the Revolt Motors website from 10 am onwards on April 25th can and pay a nominal amount of Rs 9,999. Revolt motors also have plans to expand its network and open over 40 dealerships. Currently, the company has stores in cities like Delhi, Noida, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Madurai, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Lucknow, Nellore, Kochi, Thrissur and Hubli.

According to Revolt Motors, they have achieved the 6 crore kilometre milestone with complete safety on Indian roads.

Coming to mechanicals, the RV400 gets a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor, which is powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery. Revolt Motors claim that the electric motorcycle’s top speed is 85kmph. According to the company, the Lithium-ion battery can be charged from zero to 100 per cent in 4.5 hours and per charge, it will offer a range of around 150 km. The RV400 offers three riding modes —Eco, Normal and Sport – based on one’s requirements and riding style. It’s also equipped with Upside Down (USD) forks up in front and a fully adjustable mono-shock at the rear. The RV400 is currently available in three colours — Cosmic Black, Rebel Red or Mist Grey.

With a slew of electric two-wheelers catching fire recently, Revolt Motors’ Lithium-ion batteries have been certified as waterproof, damage proof, shockproof and all-weather friendly according to ARAI standards.

The RV400 is an AI-enabled electric motorcycle that can be operated through the MyRevolt App. Thanks to the connectivity features, it comes with features like bike locator/Geo-fencing, customising the sound of the motorcycle, running a complete bike diagnostics, a check battery status, and keeping an eye on historical data on how many kilometres have been covered. The app also provides an option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap the battery.