Revolt Motors teases all-new electric motorcycle with sporty cafe racer styling

Revolt Motors launched its first products in India yesterday amidst a rumble of claps as Founder Rahul Sharma explained the 'unlimited' (warranty and service). While Revolt Intellicorp was to launch the RV400, it also introduced a smaller sibling of it - the RV300. And at the end of the presentation, Mr Sharma said that there is more coming with this image (featured above) on the last slide. So, we can expect Revolt to roll out a cafe racer in some time. We expect the new motorcycle to come with a more powerful motor as it promises a sporty disposition with clip-on handlebars, a short seat, slightly knobby tyres, and a missing rear mudguard.

The new Revolt cafe racer will likely be based on the same platform as the RV400 but could promise more power and sportier performance. When launched, the electric cafe racer would also be available on MRP (My Revolt Plan) like the RV300 and RV400.

Under MRP, Revolt is offering the RV300 on a monthly payment of Rs 2999, the RV400 base at Rs 3499 per month and RV400 premium at Rs 3999 per month. The payment plan will last for 37 months. Besides, Revolt products come with free service (including consumables like brake pads) for three years and have a service interval of 10,000 km. Customers also get a free pair of tyres (one in three years).

Revolt electric bikes come with portable battery packs and the manufacturer will also set up battery swapping stations in select cities. Besides this, a Revolt RV customer can also order a battery pack at their location.

The RV300 and RV400 have stepped into a market that is very new to electrics, but even so Revolt says that over 2500 pre-launch bookings were registered for the RV400. Bookings for the two motorcycles have been opened today.