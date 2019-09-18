Revolt Motors starts dedicated helpline for its customers: To be available all days in a week

Revolt Motors is going strength to strength. Just like another Indian start-up, Ather, had to announce that the first phase of bookings is already closed, Revolt did the same. The bookings are now on for the November-December batch. This is the promised timeline for delivery for those who book now. However, the company realises that there still are many questions on the buyer's mind. To solve this, the company has started a dedicated helpline for its customers. The number is 9873050505. One can call on this number all seven days in a week, between 10am-7pm. This, we believe, will help many a customer make an informed buying decision and also reposes faith in the company.

Revolt hasn't started deliveries of their vehicles yet. It is likely that those who pre-booked, they might get deliveries sometime starting next month. One can directly walk in to a Revolt showroom or register online. Currently, there are dealerships only in Delhi and Pune. One can own the motorcycle only through the MyRevolt subscription plans. These are easy monthly installments starting from Rs 2,999, 3,499 and going up to Rs 3,999. The lowest one is for the Revolt RV300 while the other two are for the RV400 Base and Premium models. Customers have to keep paying the EMIs for 37 months.

The Revolt RV400 promises a range of 156km, has two riding modes and four configurable exhaust notes. The latter is done through an app since there is no real exhaust associated with an electric vehicle. Revolt also boasts a swappable Li-ion battery that weighs closer to 12kg and can be charged at home. The regular charging time is around four hours. However, this time can be reduced if one opts for the fast charger. One can also remote start the motorcycle and the company has provided disc brakes at both ends. At the moment, the brakes are connected through CBS but Revolt might bring in an ABS-equipped model soon.