Revolt Motors opens its first store in Bihar: RV400 now available in 23 cities

Revolt Motors has opened its first store in Bihar in the capital city, Patna. Pre-bookings for the Revolt RV 400 are open and this electric motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.24 lakh, ex-showroom.

Revolt Motors has today opened its first store in the state of Bihar. The company’s new flagship store has been established in Patna through which the brand plans to cater to new consumers and promote the use of electric vehicles in the region. This is the brand’s 23rd retail store in India. Revolt aims to strengthen its presence across India and open 40+ stores this year.

The company’s latest store is located in Beur More, Anisabad, Patna – 800002, Bihar. It will display the range of Revolt’s flagship electric motorcycle, RV400. It is worth mentioning that just a few days ago, the company re-opened bookings for the RV 400. One can book this electric motorcycle on the company’s official website by paying a token amount of Rs 9,999.

The Revolt RV400 gets a 3 kW electric motor that develops 4.02 hp of peak power and 50 Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 85 kmph and gets three riding modes – Eco, Normal and Sport. Moreover, this electric motorcycle features a 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and claims to offer 150 km of riding range on a full charge.

The company claims that it can be fully charged in 4-5 hours. The Revolt RV400 gets USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, it sports disc brakes at either end with a combined braking system. This electric motorcycle is offered in three colours, namely Cosmic Black, Rebel Red, and Mist Grey. Moreover, it is now available in 23 Indian cities.

