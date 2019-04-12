Revolt Intellicorp’s first electric motorcycle design sketch out! India’s first smart e-bike to launch in June

Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. has revealed the first sketch of its upcoming electric motorcycle. Designed by Shivam Sharma, Chief Designer, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd., the said e-bike will be India’s first AI-enabled smart motorcycle. The company says that the vehicle doesn’t compromise on the performance, form factor or aesthetics when compared to conventional ICE machines. Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. is headquartered in Gurugram and has a manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. The said facility is spread over an area of around 100,000 square feet and has a capacity of 1,20,000 vehicles for the first phase. The company says that an R&D team based in Gurgaon headquarters has been working for close to 2 years with a joint vision of introducing India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle without compromising on the performance or aesthetics.

In order to keep the customers away from range anxiety, the first electric motorcycle by Revolt Intellicorp will offer a range of around 150 km. The company said it will develop a whole ecosystem for the charging infrastructure. Furthermore, Revolt will not be making just electric two-wheelers but connected devices as well. The first e-bike by the company will be launched in June 2019 and will be on sale through dealerships and online modes. The company founder Rahul Sharma says that his vision is to see that every household in India has access to sustainable mobility.

Elaborating his journey while designing the Revolt electric motorcycle, Shivam Sharma said that it was an exciting process- designing the company's first EV and experimenting with entirely different dynamics. Apart from the technological prowess of the product, the stance and riding position make it a perfect everyday commute. He added that it took the brand six months, three different directions and seven mock ups to finally arrive at the design you will see coming alive soon.

