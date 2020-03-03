Revolt Intellicorp to set up second facility by year-end: Plans Rs 300 crore investment

The firm is looking to spread the concept or industry-first MaaS (motorcycle as a service) models which offer ownership of the motorcycle from Day 1 with no lease or rental plan.

Revolt Intellicorp, a nextgen mobility company and an electric motorcycle manufacturer, is planning a second manufacturing facility. Founder Rahul Sharma (co-founder of Micromax) is in talks with state governments for setting up the second facility with an investment of about Rs 250-300 crore. The company has a 1-lakh sq ft manufacturing facility in Manesar with an annual production capacity of 1.2 lakh units and had been set up with Rs 400-crore investment. Sharma told FE that the company had increased its production capacity and has brought the waiting period of its flagship RV400 model down to 90 days from five months to help in getting more motorcycles on the road. “We have big plans in store as we are in talks with some of the governments down south. Looking at the consumer traction for electric vehicles (EVs), we are planning to set up our second factory by this year-end and increase our production capacity to cater to the increasing demand from consumers.”

“Since our commercial launch last year in August, we are constantly receiving interest from consumers and dealers. The overall response to our AI-enabled motorcycles has been phenomenal and it surely indicates that the consumer shift is already underway and the market is ready for an EV revolution,” he said. After Delhi and Pune, the company launched Revolt RV400 in Hyderabad. “My Revolt Plan is making electric vehicles accessible to the masses that is creating a momentum for electric vehicles.”

The firm is looking to spread the concept or industry-first MaaS (motorcycle as a service) models which offer ownership of the motorcycle from Day 1 with no lease or rental plan along with an unlimited connectivity. Its AI-enabled mobility gives artificial intelligence that monitors riding styles, offers real-time battery consumption, fourth-generation wireless (4G) connectivity, six-way adjustable foot pegs and a regenerative braking system. The MyRevolt smartphone application offers various features, including a trips monitor, geo-fencing, locate your bike feature and four pre-loaded sounds to choose from for the exhaust note.

Competing with brands such as Bajaj, TVS and the likes for EVs, the start-up company said that it aimed to be the No. 1 EV player in the market by the end of 2020-21. Its next stop is Chennai and then to Mumbai. Revolt additionally introduced ‘The Revolt Cash Down’ plan for customers willing to pay a one-time price for the vehicle. With the introduction, the cost before onroad price for RV400 is Rs 103,999 plus Rs 3,999 and RV300 is Rs 84,999 plus Rs 2,999 as one-time booking amount with additional cost of registration/RTO, insurance, smart card and one-time mandatory charge of 4G connectivity for three years. The cost before onroad price is after deducting the approved Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FAME II) subsidy.

On the impact of imports from China, Sharma said that only few components were currently being imported from China. “Less than 30% of the components are being imported and we are seeing some effects. However, we are gearing up to source those components locally and the entire EV will be built completely in the domestic market with local components.”

The RV400 is powered by a 3.24 KWh lithium ion battery that generates 72V of power and comes with 150-km range on a single-charge giving it a top speed of 85 km/hour. It comes with a CBS braking system (front disc-240 mm/rear disc-240mm) and an adjustable monoshock. The Revolt RV400 has a ground clearance of 215 mm and will be fully charged (0-100%) in 4.5 hours. As part of the accessories package, Revolt will offer a connected helmet in partnership with Google that allows to start the bike using a voice command: Revolt Start.

