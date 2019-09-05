Revolt Intellicorp partners with GoMechanic for service, maintenance of its electric motorcycles

Revolt Intellicorp recently launched two all-electric two-wheelers in India - the RV300 and RV400 at EMI based payment options. During the launch, Revolt said that service and maintenance would be free for these vehicles for the first five years and the warranty on the battery packs is unlimited. And now, the EV start-up has announced a partnership with GoMechanic which will now handle service and repair of its electric bikes.

In the first phase, GoMechanic will extend service infrastructure through its network of workshops across Delhi. A select few of these workshops will also host battery swapping infrastructure and its mechanics and technicians for EV diagnosis, service and repairs will be trained by Revolt.

“As an emerging brand, it is critical for Revolt to give consumers a hassle-free after-sales experience to ensure stickiness and generate word of mouth. We are happy to have found a great partner in GoMechanic in this ambition,” Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Intellicorp, said.

“We are thrilled to be the servicing and maintenance partner of India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle maker. And grateful to Revolt team for the belief in GoMechanic model. This partnership is a key element of our ‘Electric Future’ Ethos since we believe EVs will be the norm in Indian market sooner or later. It places us ahead of all players in this market in having a high-quality servicing & maintenance infrastructure for EVs,” Amit Bhasin, Co-Founder, GoMechanic, said.

Revolt RV400 Review | The beginning of India’s electric motorcycle segment is a promising one

The very first product launch for Gurugram-based Revolt Intellicorp, the RV 400 offers a long list of features unique to its segment and some are a first in the industry. The battery pack is portable so owners living in high-rise apartments can simply pull it out and take with them to charge. Revolt has also said that it is working on battery swapping stations in seven cities, to begin with.

The RV 400 smartphone app can also locate the nearest battery swapping station. A user can either scan a QR code at a station to gain access to a battery and swap it or they can order one at home using the app.