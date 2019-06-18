Revolt RV400 India’s First “AI-Based” Electric Bike Launch Highlights: Prices, Features, Images and Specifications

Revolt Intellicorp has unveiled India's first smart electric bike today after the ARAI homologation process for its first ever electric bike for India has finally been completed. Certified by ARAI, the e-bike will have a 156 km range with a fully charged battery. The technical specifications and performance figures of the Revolt electric bike are currently a mystery but you can expect the bike to be at par with a conventional 125cc motorcycle. Revolt Intellicorp released the first design sketches of the bike a few days back. The motorcycle will come with LED DRLs and will be India's first AI enabled electric bike as it will come equipped with a 4G eSIM.