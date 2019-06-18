Revolt Intellicorp has unveiled India's first smart electric bike today after the ARAI homologation process for its first ever electric bike for India has finally been completed. Certified by ARAI, the e-bike will have a 156 km range with a fully charged battery. The technical specifications and performance figures of the Revolt electric bike are currently a mystery but you can expect the bike to be at par with a conventional 125cc motorcycle. Revolt Intellicorp released the first design sketches of the bike a few days back. The motorcycle will come with LED DRLs and will be India's first AI enabled electric bike as it will come equipped with a 4G eSIM.
Revolt RV400 India’s First “AI-Based” Electric Bike Launch Highlights: Prices, Features, Images and Specifications
By: Rahul Kapoor | Updated: June 18, 2019 3:59:48 pm
Highlights
An alternative commuter?
The Revolt is designed to be efficient and a daily commuter that is affordable. Early claims from the manufacturer say that the RV400 will be an alternative to tradition petrol-powered motorcycles with 125cc engines. While prices have not yet been revealed, pre-bookings can be made of the manufacturer's official website from June 25.
About that engine noise
So as electric vehicles mostly operate silently, Revolt feels that they should also make some sound to still provide that sensation of a machine. Which is why the RV400 will come with 4 preloaded engine noise options which the rider can activate. The rider will be able to control the sound's volume and also add more sounds as well.
What is it called and what colour options will be available?
The Revolt will be available in tow colour options: Red and Black and will be called the Revolt RV400. The bike will also get a digitally synthesised engine noise. The rider can also change the sound as per their choice with four different sound options.
Revolt's Smartphone app capabilities
The smartphone app can not only manage connected features, and self-diagnostics, the smartphone app will also guide you to the nearest swap station. Just scan a QR code at the station and you are ready to swap the battery. You can even order a new fully charged battery to your home at a date and time of your choosing.
How can i charge my Revolt?
Revolt will offer an onboard charger, or also a portable charger for your bike with a removable battery. You can use Revolts mobile battery swapping stations. Revolt will set up a network of these swapping station and claims that will take lesser time to swap a battery compared to actually filling a bike with petrol. - Rahul Sharma
No key required?
The Revolt does not require a key to start the bike. The e-bike uses what the company calls "Start Electric" which uses the smartphone app paired with Bluetooth to turn on the bike. The bike does not come with a key at all. It uses the proximity sensor from your phone paired with Bluetooth to recognise it is your bike. Just push the stop/start button and GO!
Electric? what kind of range does it have?
Revolt has stated that the e-bike has homologated by ARAI who has certified that it has a range of 156kms which should be plenty for a daily commuter as an alternative to ICE motorcycles with 125cc engines.
Revolt is yet to reveal more details of the bike, and further information will only come to light when the bike is launched next month. Stay tuned to Express Drives for more details on the Revolt RV400. Until next time!
Revolt Intellicorp is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. The company has set up a new manufacturing facility in Manesar which has an annual capacity to produce 1,20,000 units annually for the first phase of production with room left for expansion.
Just like your smartphone or laptop, the motorcycle also uses an operating system. As the Revolt RV400 will come enabled with 4G LTE, software updates can be downloaded and installed over the air without you having to take the vehicle for service.
With the Revolt Smartphone App, you can also store documents like the vehicle's registration certificate, driving license, or vehicle insurance as digital copies. This would be extremely helpful should you ever forget your wallet at home
Revolt claims that the battery will take 4 hours to charge to full capacity in 4 hours, however, the battery is portable and will offer a networking battery swapping stations where one can go and change their flat batteries for a fully charged unit. You can also order charged batteries to your own home as well via the smartphone app.
Currently, Revolt has only unveiled the bike and claims that less than 25% of the features have been announced. The RV400 will be launched in specific regions next month when the final price will be revealed.
The Revolt RV400 can be pre-booked for a price of Rs 1000 from 25th one June and will be launched next month. The bike will be available in major cities like Delhi, Pune Bangalore, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Chennai initially. To book your Revolt RV400, you can either head to amazon.com or the company's official website.
The Smartphone app and the 4G eSIm with AI can allow the bike to collect data, analyse the data and understand the data to suggest measures to the customer. For example; the system can allow a better ridder's insurance premium to be lower compared to a 'bad rider', The bike can measure and suggest ETA depending in traffic and weather data, and also offer self-diagnostic alerts - Rahul Sharma
Rovolt has partnered up with companies like Airtel who provide the 4G eSIM in the bike, in addition to Razorpay, shadowfox, Google, Amazon, QSMotor and more - Rahul Sharma
The current challenges towards EVs are Design and performance, Charging network and Affordability - Rahul Sharma.Founder and CEO Revolt Motors
Revolt Intellicorp is a new tech start-up company which was incepted by Rahul Sharma, who also co-founded Micromax and YU Televentures.
Reports claim that the Indian government is currently planning to ban the sale of all ICE powered three-wheelers by 2023 and two-wheelers under 150cc by 2025. While the move has not yet been confirmed nor has the government committed to the same as yet, these new electric vehicles like the Revolt, and its competitors like Ather Energy, and upcoming companies like Tork and Emflux will find themselves positioned well.
Yes, the new electric bike from Revolt will be equipped with a 4G LTE eSIM which will allow the motorcycle to be connected to the internet enabling features like smartphone application, navigation and remote diagnostics.
The manufacturer Revolt Intellicorp has not yet revealed many details regarding the new electric bike. Only sparse specifications, information and a first sketch have been released. The name of the bike also will be revealed today.
Revolt Intellicorp will unveil India's first connected electric bike which has finally been homologated and is ready for road use. The bike will be unveiled today in New Delhi where the manufacturer will reveal more details. So stay tuned!