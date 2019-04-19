Revolt e-bike to offer ARAI-claimed 156 km range: India’s first smart electric motorcycle to launch in June

Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. is set to launch its first electric motorcycle in India in June 2019. The company has announced that it has received ARAI certification in record time. With this, the Revolt's upcoming electric bike becomes the first one in India to have the said certification. The ARAI certified range of Revolt's first e-bike is 156 km. The company said in a press statement that the product passed the Gradient Ability Test, where it went up the incline smoothly at 10.2 degrees. The battery has gone through a foolproof, high-decibel internal testing process including tests performance, cycle life, nail penetration, shock, all-weather and water-proofing tests. Owing to this, the Lithium-ion battery on the electric bike from Revolt passed in a single attempt.

Commenting on the achievement, Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd., said that when the company started developing the product, it had to put together performance, form factor and aesthetics into a powerful package. Revolt invested a lot of time testing it internally to make sure we have a winner before sending it to the ARAI. He added that the speedy ARAI certification is a huge endorsement to the company's efforts over the last 2 years. Revolt Intellicorp said that it will be bringing a whole ecosystem for charging infrastructure. Moreover, Revolt will not be making just electric vehicles but connected devices too.

The first e-bike by the company will go on sale through dealerships and online modes. Rahul Sharma says that his vision is to see every household in India having access to sustainable mobility. Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. is headquartered in Gurgaon with a manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. An R&D team is based in Gurgaon headquarters and is working for close to 2 years with a joint vision of introducing India’s first AI-enabled electric motorcycle.

