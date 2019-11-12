This retro-styled modified Royal Enfield Bullet 500 with minimum clothes is a must watch!

Royal Enfield motorcycles have been a major area of interest not just for motorcyclists but also for bike modifiers across the globe. We have been bringing you some stunning examples of modified Royal Enfields time and again. This time, we have come up with another such example and this one looks like a proper retro motorcycle with a touch of modern times. Take a look at this motorcycle and you will see that it has the minimum bodywork, possibly the least that you have seen on a retro classic to date. The front gets a rounded headlamp that is hidden intelligently under the cafe racer styled cowl. The rear, on the other hand, too gets a rounded unit fitted below the rear body cowl. The entire creation took just 5 months for its completion.

The donor bike is the Royal Enfield Bullet 500 and this one has been modified by Kromworks from Jakarta, Indonesia. Royal Enfield Indonesia approached Andika Pratama and his team to this custom build and the result is a super stunning masterpiece that you can look all day long. The team got a brand new Bullet 500 and Andika wanted to not create a typical cafe racer but instead combine the futuristic concepts with classic elements.

The standard rims of the bike have been replaced with larger 21-inch units both at the front and back. The modification level is so deep that the fork assembly, swingarm, downtube and the back brace have been crafted by the Kromworks team. The exhaust note on the bike in itself is a piece of art and is fitted under the stainless steel seat pan. Moreover, the fuel tank has been hand-crafted from stainless steel. In order to keep the design clean, the team has retrofitted the Royal Enfield Bullet with a carburettor.

Let us know what do you think about this modified Royal Enfield? Stay tuned with Express Drives to see more such examples.