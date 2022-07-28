We compare the Royal Enfiled’s upcoming motorcycle against the Honda CB 350 RS and the Yezdi Scrambler in terms of design, features, and engine specifications.

The retro 350cc segment is currently in the stronghold of Royal Enfield, but the retro scrambler segment is slowly slipping away from RE, as competition from Honda and Yezdi have made their way in. However, Royal Enfield is not giving up, as it has a new motorcycle coming up to take on the Honda CB 350 RS and the Yezdi Scrambler.

What we know to date about the new Royal Enfield motorcycle is that it could be the most affordable offering from the world’s oldest motorcycle manufacturer and it has been spied multiple times, even undisguised at a dealership. Let’s compare the new Royal Enfield 350cc against the Yezdi Scrambler and the Honda CB 350 RS in terms of engine specifications and features to see how they fare.

Royal Enfield 350 vs Honda CB 350 RS vs Yezdi Scrambler – Features and equipment

All three motorcycles feature unique styling, instantly recognisable. The Royal Enfield features telescopic front forks, dual shocks at the rear, alloy wheels, a stubby exhaust, a round headlight, and a single-pod instrument cluster with the Tripper navigation system as an add-on. The motorcycle also features a single-piece seat, while the RE could get optional spoke wheels. However, there will be more clarification on August 5.

The Honda CB 350 RS also gets similar features — alloy wheels, semi-digital instrument cluster, telescopic front forks, dual rear shocks, side-slung exhaust, and short fibre fenders, while the headlight unit is an LED one on the Honda.

The Yezdi Scrambler also gets telescopic front forks, dual rear shocks, and spoke wheels. However, unlike the Royal Enfield 350 and the Honda CB 350 RS, the Yezdi gets dual exhausts and a high-set front fender, making it stand out. It also gets a fully-digital instrument cluster.

All three motorcycles get disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, but the Yezdi Scrambler takes it a notch above with Road, Off-road and Rain ABS modes.

Royal Enfield 350 vs Honda CB 350 RS vs Yezdi Scrambler – Engine specifications

All three motorcycles feature a single-cylinder engine, but different cooling methods. The Royal Enfield uses a combination of air and oil to cool the motor, while the Honda CB 350 RS gets an air-cooled engine. The Yezdi Scrambler makes use of liquid cooling, which is the most effective of the three.

Specifications Royal Enfield Honda CB 350 RS Yezdi Scrambler Displacement 349 cc 348 cc 334 cc Power 20 bhp 20.7 bhp 28.7 bhp Torque 27 Nm 30 Nm 28.2 Nm Gearbox 5-speed 5-speed 6-speed

Amongst the three, the Yezdi Scrambler is the most powerful in terms of outright power, however, all three motorcycles develop similar toque output. The Yezdi Scrambler gets a 6-speed gearbox, while the RE and Honda motorcycles settle for a 5-speed.