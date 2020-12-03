Restyled 2021 KTM 125 Duke India launch soon: Unofficial bookings open!

  The new 2021 KTM 125 Duke will be launched in India soon. Dealer sources of Express Drives have now confirmed that the new model will soon be heading to the showrooms and they have been instructed to clear the current lot of the present-day model. Selected KTM dealerships across India have already started accepting […]

By:Updated: Dec 03, 2020 5:34 PM

 

The new 2021 KTM 125 Duke will be launched in India soon. Dealer sources of Express Drives have now confirmed that the new model will soon be heading to the showrooms and they have been instructed to clear the current lot of the present-day model. Selected KTM dealerships across India have already started accepting bookings for the new 2021 model for a minimum token amount of Rs 5,000. Upon asking about the updates on the new 2021 KTM 125 Duke, our sources further confirmed that the bike will get the same sharp-looking headlamp set up as the one on the KTM 200 Duke. Moreover, most of the parts like the fuel tank with tank extensions and even the rear portion will also likely be the same as the 200 Duke.

Talking of cycle parts, these in most certainty are expected to be the same as the outgoing model. That said, the new 2021 model will get the same WP inverted forks upfront along with a WP rear monoshock. The brake set up should also continue to be a 300mm disc brake upfront along with a 230mm disc unit at the rear with a single-channel ABS. Speaking of powertrain, the updated 2021 KTM 125 Duke draws power from the same 124cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder on the present-day model. The BS6 compliant model is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 14.5 hp and 12 Nm. Transmission is a six-speed unit.

With the said updates, the new 2021 KTM 125 Duke is expected to be launched in India with a considerable price increment over the present-day model. Currently, the bike is priced in India at Rs 1.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). More details along with an official announcement on the new 2021 KTM 125 Duke to be out in the coming days, so keep watching this space for all the action.

