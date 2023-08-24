Refreshed Hero Glamour launched Rs 82,348

Hero MotoCorp launches the new Glamour 125 with an updated E20-compliant engine and a fully-digital instrument cluster.

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Glamour 125cc motorcycle in India, priced at Rs 82,348. The Hero Glamour is available in two variants – Drum and Disc – the latter is priced at Rs 86,348, both ex-showroom. The company says that the new Glamour is a ‘technologically advanced’ product in the 125cc segment.

The new Hero Glamour retains the front cowl and the shrouds on either side of the fuel tank, while the new chequered stripes add to the sportiness of the motorcycle. The company has also reduced the saddle height by 8mm and has increased the seat area to offer better comfort.

On the features front, the new Hero Glamour gets a fully digital instrument cluster with a real-time mileage indicator, and low fuel indicator and also gets an integrated USB charger. The new Glamour is available in three colour options: Candy Blazing Red, Techno Blue-Black, and Sports Red-Black.

Speaking of the engine, the Glamour retains the 125cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, however, it is now OBD2 and E20-compliant. The engine makes 10.6bhp and 10.6Nm of torque, while it gets Hero’s i3S (idle stop-start system) technology that allows the motorcycle to return a mileage of 63kmpl.

Speaking on the launch of the new Glamour, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India BU, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The introduction of the new Glamour will further strengthen the brand’s presence in the most competitive 125cc segment and help in improving market share. We are confident that the iconic Glamour in its new avatar will add to the growing appeal of our two-wheeler portfolio”.