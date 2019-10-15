redBus adds bikes in its rPool ride-sharing service: Re 1 per km travel cost & more benefits on offer

redBus has announced the introduction of bikes into rPool, the company's in-app ride sharing service that has been launched recently. The new service allows office goers to avail and offer rides on their personal two-wheelers and has been started with three cities namely Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. redBus believes that like car pool, bike pool emerges from the need of developing sustainable solutions for the increasing traffic congestion problems In such a case, bike pool can contribute its bit. The bike pool concept promises savings on fuel for bike owners as they share costs by offering their pillion seats to a co-rider. redBus says that bike pool is a solution for working professionals, which enables them to offer and avail rides, especially between their homes and offices.

Bike pool uses advanced technology in order to connect ride givers and ride takers in the most convenient manner possible and the matching algorithm makes sure that ride givers don’t have to deviate or take any detours from their usual route. At the same time, ride takers get to travel the maximum distance of their commute as a part of the shared ride. Bike pool service under rPool has verified Profiles via multiple checks and the facility limited to working professionals only that undertake daily commute. The users are verified through their organization’s corporate email id and mobile number.

Moreover, the facility has phone number masking which lets the users to connect with each other via the redBus app. By doing so, they do not have to reveal their phone numbers to each other. The ride takers will also be provided free of cost accident insurance for each ride and the ride givers can also specify if they have an extra helmet for the ride taker. In order to ensure easy communication between the ride givers and ride takers, bike pool has an in-app chat that allows One-To-One chat and group chat if a ride is available on the app. Ride givers can also configure incentives between Re. 1 to Rs. 4 per kilometer for offering rides and can also earn 2X for the first 10 rides. redBus announces that as an inaugural offer, rPool would be charging zero commission for the first 5 years for the first 500 ride givers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune each.