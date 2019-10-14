Ratan Tata to invest in Tork Motors: Tork T6X electric motorcycle with 100 km range to launch soon

Tork Motors, a Pune-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced that it will be receiving an undisclosed amount in investment by Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan Tata. The announcement comes just before the manufacturer is gearing up to launch its first electric motorcycle T6X in India. Ratan Tata has said that the electric vehicle market is evolving in the country and that he "places good value on the sound logic and the approach that the team at Tork Motors has taken".

Previously, the Pune-based company has raised funds from Bharat Forge and Bhavish Aggarwal (Founder of Ola cabs).

Tork Motors is gearing up to launch its flagship electric motorcycle in the next few months. "An investment by him is an endorsement of the long-held belief by us that the Indian auto sector is going through a phase of huge growth and transformation," Tork Motors Founder and CEO Kapil Shelke said.

The T6X electric motorcycle is powered by a lithium-ion battery and Tork Motors says it is capable of speeds of up to 100 km/h and can deliver 100 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged up to 80% in one hour.

Tork Motors has also equipped the T6X with its TIROS (Tork Intuitive Response Operating System). Apart from analysis and compilation of data for every ride, power management, real-time power consumption, and range forecasts, TIROS also collects data on how it is ridden.

Read more about Tork T6X electric motorcycle here

Earlier this month, Tork Motors also set up its first electric vehicle charging station at Cafe Peter’s Bund Garden Road outlet in Pune. The manufacturer says that the charging station is compliant with the Indian EV specifications and will also help charge any EV that has a GB/T plug.

The company aims to set up more of such charging stations, starting with Maharashtra and then move to other regions. The EV charger as Tork says has the capability of charging up to a 100V battery.