Ratan Tata to invest in EV startup

In the last few years, there has been a sea change in the attitude towards electric vehicles. This industry is changing rapidly and I place good value on the sound logic and the approach that the team at Tork Motors has taken,” said Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons. “Overall, I am very impressed and feel that this is the kind of spirit that should be present in every Indian entrepreneur.” An enthusiastic supporter of the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, Tata is set to invest an undisclosed amount in Pune-based electric vehicle startup Tork Motors, just before the commercial launch of its flagship product T6X. The firm has earlier raised funds from Bharat Forge and Bhavish Aggarwal (founder of Ola Cabs).

Speaking on the investment, Kapil Shelke, founder and CEO of Tork Motors, said, “Tata is one of the most prominent business leaders in the world. An investment by him is an endorsement of the long-held belief by us that the Indian auto sector is going through a phase of huge growth and transformation.”

Tork Motors is a maker of indigenously developed electric vehicles. The ‘Made in India’ product is built as a culmination of years of extensive research and development. Powered by lithium ion batteries, T6X, the electric motorcycle, is engineered to travel at a top speed of 100 kmph, and runs 100 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged upto 80% in an hour.

Tork Motors continues to further its state-of-the-art electric motorcycle technology with its signature TIROS (Tork Intuitive Response Operating System), the intelligence that will power the T6X. Apart from analysis and compilation of data for every ride, power management, real time power consumption and range forecasts, TIROS also likes to learn how you ride.

“Our business model is distinctively differentiated with an emphasis on an in-house development in technology and product advancement, with innovation at the core of our offerings,” said Shelke. “This investment (by Tata) gives us a great opportunity to gain more experience from the master himself,” he added.