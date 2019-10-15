Ratan Tata invests in EV start-up Tork Motors

Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata is investing an undisclosed amount in Pune-based electric vehicle start-up Tork Motors, which is getting ready for the commercial launch of its electric motorcycle T6X. “This is a huge endorsement for us,” said Tork Motors founder Kapil Shelke, adding that Tata appreciated Tork’s approach of developing all technology in-house instead of importing things from China. “This investment gives us a great opportunity to gain more experience from the master himself,” Shelke added. Tork Motors sees the Tata investment as a milestone moment in its journey as it gears up for the launch of its flagship electric motorcycle in the next few months. The plant in Pune is also getting ready simultaneously. Tata’s representative visited the plant, took a look at the motorcycle, test-drove it and met the team, following which Shelke and his team met Tata.

“I place good value on the sound logic and the approach that the team at Tork Motors has taken. Overall, I am very impressed and feel that this is the kind of spirit that should be present in every Indian entrepreneur,” Tata said in a statement. Tork’s smart, connected electric two-wheeler T6X is powered by lithium ion batteries and is engineered to travel at a top speed of 100 kmph and run 100 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged up to 80% in an hour. Shelke said he carried all the parts, the battery box and systems to Tata’s office and Tata asked him about everything from the motor to the battery and how they were building it, the charging systems and the economy and said he wanted to support Tork and became an investor.

“I am a fan boy and just wanted to meet him,” said Shelke, who lives 100 metres from the Chinchwad plant of Tata Motors. “Our business model is distinctively differentiated with an emphasis on an in-house development in technology and product advancement, with innovation at the core of our offerings,” he said. Bharat Forge and Bhavish Aggarwal, founder of Ola Cabs, are Tork’s existing investors. Shelke said they are currently focused on building the charging ecosystem and have just launched their first charging point and the second one is coming up.