Rare and famous motorcycles: Steve McQueen’s 1938 Triumph 5T Speed Twin auctioned for over Rs 1.1 crore!

Las Vegas Bonhams motorcycle auction saw 128 bikes go under the hammer on 24 January, and the one to sweep the largest auction price is rather a special one. The auction saw a lot of famous and rare machines but they don't come as famous and as rare as Steve McQueen's 1938 Triumph 5T Speed Twin, which is the inspiration for 2019 Triumph Speed Twin's name. While the auction house had expected the 5T to go for about GBP 65,000 (approximately Rs 60.76 lakh), McQueen's Triumph 5T auctioned for a whopping GBP 118,278 (approximately Rs 1.1 crore) due to its confirmed and starry history.

Steve McQueen was known for his love for Triumph motorcycles, however, there are very few that remain of the ones he actually rode. The 1938 5T has changed hands a number of times since it was sold first at the original McQueen estate auction in 1984.

Despite being decades old, McQueen's 5T is in brilliant condition thanks to his friend, mechanic, and Great Escape fence jumper Bud Ekins who did a full restoration on the motorcycle in the mid-1970s. The motorcycle still carries Ekin's decal to this day. Moreover, it is believed that legendary pinstriper Von Dutch did the coach lining on McQueen's bike but there is sadly no evidence of it.

The value on classic cars and motorcycles can skyrocket especially if they have an association with a famous personality. For perspective, the 2019 Triumph Speed Twin is expected to retail at about Rs 10 lakh in India.

