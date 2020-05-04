This bike taxi service lets you exchange supplies with your friends & family during lockdown, here’s how!

In order to get this service, the customers need to update their Rapido Android app. All details here.

By:Published: May 4, 2020 7:24:06 PM

Rapido Bike Taxi has recently announced the launch of Rapido Box, an on-demand delivery service through which customers can request pick and drop of supplies like food, groceries and medicine on the App from one person to another. The said person to person (P2P) on-demand delivery service will let people exchange food, groceries or medicines with their friends and family in the current situation during which it is a bit tricky to step out of the houses keeping safety in mind. The company said in a press statement that it will leverage its existing fleet of Captains (riders) to ensure the quick deliveries across three cities namely Bangalore, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

The newly launched Rapido Box service will also be aiming at boosting utilisation & revenue of the Captains on road, during the ongoing lockdown. The company has also revealed the prices for the newly launched service. The base price will be Rs 35 for 2 kilometres after which the user will be charged Rs 15 per kilometre. By using this service, the users will be able to track their orders through Order Tracking URL that is shared with them through SMS after placing the request. In order to get this service, the customers need to update their Rapido Android app.

In addition to this, Rapido says that it has accelerated its Rapido-Delivery services for the delivery of essential goods during lockdown. The company has also been operating delivery services for multiple B2B clients like Zomato, Swiggy, Delhivery.com, Myntra and more. Moreover, Rapido has partnered with Big Bazaar, Big Basket and Spencer’s for the delivery of essential goods and is also supporting the Delhi Government in delivering essentials. Last but definitely the least, Rapido has partnered with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Covid-19 Home Delivery Helpline as a delivery service partner to resolve supply-chain challenges during lockdown.

