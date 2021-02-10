Rapido bike taxi launches Rental service in these 6 cities: Fare structure and packages explained!

The company has launched different packages under Rapido Rental with a duration of 1 hour, 2 hours, 3 hours, 4 hours and 6 hours.

Feb 10, 2021

 

Rapido bike taxi has announced the launch of Rental service in six Indian cities namely Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Jaipur. The company is the first one to launch rental services when it comes to bike taxis in India. With the newly launched service, Rapido aims to cater to the customers who have to complete multiple tasks at different locations and want to avoid the hassle of multiple bookings and waiting for the ride to arrive. The company has launched different packages under Rapido Rental with multiple duration options of 1 hour, 2 hours, 3 hours, 4 hours and 6 hours.

A dedicated Captain (Rapido driver-partner) will be available with the customer throughout the trip and every Captain will be eligible for this service and by default is enabled for Rental. Rapido now has plans to expand this service in close to 100 Indian cities in which it is present. Last year, Rapido also introduced new policy support, where the company provides free cancellation if Captains or customers are without a mask.

Speaking on the launch of Rapido Rental, Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido said that in the last months, the company has noticed a rising need for multi-stop, affordable and easily accessible ride among customers, especially our high usage customers. He adds that with Rapido Rental, the brand aims to address the need of such users who have a use case of multi-point travel. This can be beneficial for a short stopover to pick a few things from a local shop to longer/ multiple stops related to work or personal use-cases like comprehensive shopping, house hunting, etc.

Here is the entire fare stricture and packages under Rapido Rental:

PackageFare (Rs.)Duration Limit (hrs)Distance Limit (Kms)
Package 199110
Package 2199220
Package3299330
Package 4399440
Package 5599660
Usage beyond package allowance
Per KmRs. 10Per-MinRs 1.5

 

