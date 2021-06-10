Rapido announces discounts on rides for vaccination in Delhi-NCR: Here’s how to avail

Rapido says that the discounted rides will be offered for a period of two weeks, starting 10th to 23rd June, 2021.

Rapido that happens to be one of India’s largest bike taxi platforms has announced the second phase of its #RideToVaccinate initiative. As the name suggests, Rapido will provide discounted rides to the nearest Covid-19 vaccination centre out of the designated 18 hospitals to all Delhi-NCR citizens who will be going for vaccination. The company says that the initiative is aimed at providing a safe, affordable, and accessible commute to all citizens eligible for vaccination across Delhi-NCR. Rapido says that the discounted rides will be offered for a period of two weeks, starting 10th to 23rd June, 2021. In the first phase of Rapido’s #RideToVaccinate campaign, 10,000 free Rapido auto rides, worth Rs 10 lakhs, were offered from March 31 to April 11, 2021 in Delhi-NCR alone.

In the second phase though, it has to be noted that the rides for vaccination are not completely free. With now the younger population’s turn to get the vaccination, Rapido says that it plans to offer a one-time discount of up to Rs 30 for rides to any of the 18 designated hospitals. That said, if your fare comes out to be less than or equal to Rs 30 (which usually comes for a distance of 4 to 5 km), you don’t need to pay anything. On the other hand, if the fare is higher than Rs 30, then you only need to pay the extra amount. The said offer will be auto-applied on the Rapido ride once the commuter chooses any of the below-designated hospitals as their destination for their ride on the Rapido app:

Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj , New Delhi

Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi

Max Multi Speciality Centre, Panchsheel Park, New Delhi

Max Hospital Gurgaon, Gurugram

Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

Max Multi Speciality Centre, Noida

DR BL Kapur Hospital Site 2, New Delhi

Primus Super Specialty Hospital, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Fortis Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi

Fortis C-Doc Hospital, Chirag Enclave, New Delhi

Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla Road, New Delhi

Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon

Fortis Hospital, Noida

Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, New Delhi

Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, New Delhi

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Mathura Rd, New Delhi

Apollo Hospitals, Noida

Rapido recently announced initiating city-wise vaccination drives for its Captains, starting the first drive in Chennai in collaboration with the Chennai City Corporation. Last year, the company launched several initiatives towards maintaining safety and following guidelines to protect the customer and the Captain, including the innovative Safety back shields for bike taxi rides. Moreover, Rapido introduced new policy support last year, where the company provides free cancellation if Captains or customers are without a mask.

