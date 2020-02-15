Ralco EcoRacer tyre for motorcycles launched in India

At the Auto Expo 2020 concluded this week, Ralson—India’s largest producer and exporter of bicycle tyres and tubes—introduced new tyres for motorcycles, which, it claims, have a low rolling resistance and, therefore, enhance both performance and fuel-efficiency of two-wheelers. The new tyres—branded as Ralco EcoRacer-120/80-18—are made of a rubber compound with silica. “Unlike the usual tyres that are prepared with a high content of natural rubber and synthetic rubber & petroleum-based materials, these tyres are manufactured with a high proportion of silica."

"Silica, in turn, reduces the friction between the road and the tyre, enabling smoother movement due to low rolling resistance and, thus, enhancing both riding performance and fuel-efficiency of a two-wheeler,” said a company spokesperson. These tyres also have an improved tread pattern, which reduces wear-and-tear and provides better durability, the company claims. Ralco is a relatively new entrant into the two-wheeler tyre segment, but has carved a 5% market share in the segment.