Rakshabandhan 2019: TVS offering discounts on Scooty Pep+ and Zest 110, here’s how much

The festival of Rakhi is approaching and TVS Motor Company is offering some discounts on its female-oriented automatic scooters. On the occasion, the company is giving away a discount of Rs 2,000 on its two scooters namely Scooty Pep+ and Zest 110. TVS Scooty Pep+ is currently the most affordable automatic scooter that one can buy in India. TVS Scooty Pep+ gets power from a 87.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that manages to produce a maximum power output of 5hp while the peak torque output is rated at 5.8Nm. One of the prime reasons why the Scooty Pep+ is a hit among female buyers is due to its lightweight nature. The scooter tips the scales at just 95 kg that makes it easy to ride and maneuver even in tight spaces and traffic.

The Scooty Pep+ gets drum brakes at both ends that are linked to Combined Braking System (CBS) for additional safety and more effective braking. On the other hand, the TVS Scooty Zest 110 targets those female buyers who want slightly better power and riding dynamics compared to the smaller Scooty Pep+. The engine on this one displaces 109.7cc engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 7.9hp and 8.4Nm. The Scooty Zest 110 weighs slightly more than the Scooty Pep+ at 98.5 kg and has been fitted with a 5-litre fuel tank.

While the TVS Scooty Pep+ is currently priced in India at Rs 42,277, the Scooty Zest 110 can be yours for a price of Rs 48,523. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi without the discount. So if you are planning to gift your beloved sister a scooty this Rakshabandhan, now can be the best time if you want to save some cash. Also, the said offer is valid till tomorrow.

