Rajputana Customs’ ‘Rani Sa’: 500cc custom bobber that looks like the ‘Queen of Motorcycles’

Rajputana Customs is one big name when it comes to motorcycle modification and customization. Based in Jaipur, the custom shop does not believe in 'demand and supply' and is happy selling 12 odd bikes a year. In doing so, the Rajputana Customs believes that it is giving everything that they have got in building these motorcycles. Now, very recently, Rajputana Customs has revealed the images of its latest creation - 'Ranisa' and the bike looks absolutely beautiful, to say the least, justifying its name, which means a Queen, particularly in Rajasthan. Coming to the motorcycle itself, the Ranisa is based on a 500cc Royal Enfield and it is unclear as of now if it's a Classic or a Bullet.

As it is obvious with Rajputana Customs motorcycles, this one too looks commanding and different. The front end of the motorcycle gets a rounded headlamp for a pure retro appeal. The beefy forks up front add to the charm while the chunky wheels give the bike a solid road presence. The body work is minimal and the body is painted in matte grey paint scheme that makes the 'Ranisa' look a class apart. On the fuel tank, you will get to see a special Rajputana Customs Motorcycles emblem and this one has been designed with golden highlights for a royal appeal.

The overall fit and finish and the quality of material are outstanding and like the rest of the Rajputana bikes, this one also looks no less than a piece of art. The fuel tank further gets two emblems with a king and a queen printed on these. More details on the Ranisa expected to be out soon and if you wish to get your Royal Enfield modified, you can get in touch with the custom shop through social media or their website.

