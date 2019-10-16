Rajiv Bajaj takes a dig at a large electric two-wheeler company: Here’s what he said

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto has had a reputation of saying it like it is. He has in the past taken a direct dig at other two-wheeler manufacturers. Besides, there have also been ad campaigns we all remember like 'Hathi mat paalo'. Today, Bajaj Auto introduced its first-ever electric two-wheeler Chetak Electric in India slated for launch in January next year. During his address at the press conference held in Delhi today, Bajaj went on to mention his amazement on existing manufacturers with no experience in electric vehicle manufacturing wanting to “revolutionise our roads.”

Rajiv Bajaj expressed his surprise over those who have so far only imported air-conditioners or refrigerators and mobile phones from China have now started retailing electric two-wheelers. Bajaj didn't take any names but the most recent manufacturer to launch an electric two-wheeler with parts and components imported from China and assembled in India is Revolt Motors. It is headed by the co-founder of Micromax which imports mobile phones from China to retail in India.

Furthermore, Bajaj also pointed out that there are manufacturers who invest in a company based in the South of India “as if it is someone else's job to build them their electric vehicle”. Hero MotoCorp happens to have invested in Ather Energy which is a Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer.

Bajaj Chetak Electric scooter unveiling (skip to 1:06:54 for Rajiv Bajaj's speech):

Here's what Rajiv Bajaj said:

“It seems like in our country, there is a new electric vehicle launched every day. I watch with amazement how people who have spent their whole lives making batteries or motors or just plain steel suddenly want to put a button on their cost thinking they can make electric vehicles tomorrow as if it happens at the snap of a finger. But at least, they are manufacturers.”

“I even more amazed to see how people who have done nothing but imported air-conditioners or refrigerators or mobile phones from China suddenly want to revolutionise our roads by making electric vehicles out of thin air.”

Then there are the “failed two-wheeler manufacturers who couldn't keep the show going with their IC engine vehicle now want to change the world with electric vehicles. And then there are some existing two-wheeler makers who when it comes to making electric vehicles promptly go and invest in a South-based company as if it is somebody else's job to make electric vehicles for them.”

“We are a company with a very rich past, a strong track record and a rich legacy. It is this credibility that gives us a solid foundation to make a foray into the future."