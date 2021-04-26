Radical-looking, more powerful 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 breaks cover: All details

India launch of the new 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 is expected to take place around the festive season. Here is what all has changed.

By:Updated: Apr 26, 2021 5:13 PM

The Suzuki GSX-S1000 has been one of the best litre-class naked streetfighters that money can buy on the planet. Now, minutes before the launch of the new Hayabusa launch in India, the Japanese manufacturer globally revealed the new 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000. The new model not only comes with heavy visual updates but is also more powerful than before. First, talking of the design of the new model, the bike gets an all-new look and clearly looks a lot sharper than its predecessor. The front fascia of the bike gets a radical-looking all-LED headlight with a body-coloured cowl. The biggest highlight here is the vertically stacked headlights that certainly look like these have come out straight of a sci-fi movie. Moreover, you can see aerodynamic winglets for added downforce and the sharper tank extensions lend a sportier and more aggressive appeal to the motorcycle.

Speaking of the engine, the streetfighter is powered by a 999cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system, churning out 150 hp of peak power against 145 hp on the outgoing model. Talking of the electronic aids, the new model gets Suzuki’s Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) that includes features like Suzuki Drive Mode Selector along with a five-stage traction control System, bi-directional Quick Shift system, and also, ride-by-wire throttle.

The new 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 has been globally revealed in three colour options of Metallic Triton Blue, Glass Matte Mechanical Gray, and Glass Sparkle Black. India launch of the new model is expected to take place around the coming festive season. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Latest Auto News

