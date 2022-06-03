Race-spec TVS Apache RR 310 becomes the fastest Indian motorcycle at Sepang

TVS Racing’s race-spec Apache RR 310 clocked a top speed of 201.2 kmph at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia. It becomes the first Indian race bike to achieve this feat.

TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, has achieved a historic landmark as its race-spec Apache RR 310 became the first Indian race bike to cross the 200 kmph mark. TVS Racing’s Asia OMC RR 310, which is essentially a race-spec Apache RR 310, clocked a staggering top speed of 201.2 kmph at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

The TVS Apache RR 310 Asia OMC race bike has been designed and engineered from the ground up and it is vastly different from its road-legal counterpart. It gets a 312cc DOHC four-valve liquid-cooled engine that is claimed to develop 38 per cent higher power output than the road-spec RR 310’s 33.5 bhp.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

It also gets a RAM Air Intake system that boosts the top speed along with lightweight carbon fibre parts, including bodywork, wheels & subframe, new Ohlins custom-built adjustable suspension, and Dunlop soft compound radial racing tyres. TVS Racing says that this achievement is a testament to its constant efforts to enhance the technological prowess and maintain its leadership in the two-wheeler motorsports scene.

Commenting on the achievement, Vimal Sumbly, Head – Premium Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are constantly exciting this segment by democratizing racing through initiatives like the TVS One-Make Championship and Apache Racing Experience. These initiatives give enthusiastic riders a platform to hone their skills and prove their mettle.”

He further added, “It is also a means for us to push the technological and engineering limits of the TVS Apache series through our “Track to Road” philosophy, thus increasing the performance and fun quotient. The results of these initiatives are visible as TVS Apache has become the fastest growing brand in its segment.”

It is worth mentioning that TVS Racing recently concluded the first round of its Asia One-Make Championship in Malaysia. It was the first-ever road racing championship by an Indian manufacturer on a global level. A total of 16 riders from 8 countries were selected for the event, including three Indian riders. The second round of TVS’ Asia One Make Championship is scheduled from August 12-14, 2022, at Sugo International Circuit in Japan.

Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza spied at dealership yard: Launch this month

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.