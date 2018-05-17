Race-spec TVS Apache RR 310: 45 hp, lighter, faster and louder!

Possibly the biggest two-wheeler launch of 2017, the TVS Apache RR 310 created ripples in the quarter-litre full faired sportsbike territory upon arrival. The company's flagship motorcycle instantly became the talk of the town due to its supersport inspired design and multiple segment-first features. In order to take things a step further, TVS announced the Apache RR 310 One-Make series a few days back and announced the names of 12 riders who will compete in the event astride the race-spec Apache RR 310. That said, the new race-spec TVS Apache RR 310 has also been revealed and as the name suggests, it boasts of better performance that makes it faster and more aggressive than the stock model.

One of the most prominent changes on the new TVS Apache RR 310 is on the engine. The race bike sources power from the same 312cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine that runs the standard model. The engine on the road legal Apache RR 310 produces a peak power output of 33 bhp along with a maximum torque of 27 Nm. While the company has not revealed the power figures of the race-spec model, reports on the internet suggest that the figure is close to 45 bhp. In addition to some new engine parts, the ECU of the motorcycle has also been retuned in order to deliver better acceleration and performance.

The pillion footpegs on the race-spec model have been removed for the simple reason that the bike is meant to be ridden on a racetrack.The stock exhaust has been replaced by a race unit that not only helps in saving weight but also enhances the performance. The twin headlamps too have also been ditched in order to reduce weight.

Amid all this excitement, the sad part is that you cannot buy the race-spec TVS Apache RR 310 as of now. However, TVS had announced at the launch of the motorcycle that it will look into the possibility of offering the performance upgrades to the customers at a later stage. So, there is a healthy possibility that you can customise you RR 310 just like a race-spec model. In order to make things even better, TVS might even launch a road-legal race-spec model officially for the customers. So, if you are drooling over the motorcycle, now is the best time to start saving some cash.