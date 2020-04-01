Race-spec Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R revealed: Key highlights of Honda CBR250RR rival!

Complete details on the race-spec Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R are expected to be out on 4th April when the Ninja ZX-25R was scheduled to reach showrooms, however, the same has been postponed now with Coronavirus outbreak.

By:Updated: April 1, 2020 12:04:48 PM

The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R race edition has been revealed. Now, as one can figure out from its name, this one is made to rule the racetracks and hence, gets all the essentials in terms of a track bike. The new race-spec Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R has been made in order to compete in the Japanese one-make series that is scheduled to take place in 2021.  The bike has lightweight carbon fibre components and frame along with the swingarm have carbon fibre covers. The extensive use of carbon fibre aims at making the motorcycle lighter and hence, faster. As you would normally see in any race bike, the components like headlamp, tail lamp, rear view mirrors and the number plate has been removed on this one as well.

Moreover, the bike gets a new windscreen along with a race-spec seat. The newly unveiled Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R race edition runs on race-spec Dunlop tyres and the bike also gets a custom free-flow exhaust to sound manic than the standard version and this helps in increasing the power output as well. The new NASSERT-R Evolution Type II exhaust has been fitted in a conventional manner rather than as an underbelly unit on the standard model. The front forks of the race-spec Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R are the same as the standard model while the rear monoshock has been borrowed from the ZX-10R. The bike gets rear-set footpegs as well along with adjustable clutch and brake levers.

Complete technical specifications of the race-spec Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R have not been revealed as of now. Nonetheless, we expect the bike to have some mind-boggling numbers in terms of a quarter-litre sportsbike, given that the standard ZX-25R produces impressive numbers too. More details expected to be out on 4th April when the Ninja ZX-25R was scheduled to reach showrooms, however, the same has been postponed now with Coronavirus outbreak.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Bajaj Avenger 160 BS6 launched: Suzuki Intruder 150 rival's price, spec, features

Bajaj Avenger 160 BS6 launched: Suzuki Intruder 150 rival's price, spec, features

2021 Genesis G80 with its dazzling looks and interior will rival BMW, Mercedes soon

2021 Genesis G80 with its dazzling looks and interior will rival BMW, Mercedes soon

Coronavirus: Lamborghini begins production of surgical masks and medical plexiglass shields

Coronavirus: Lamborghini begins production of surgical masks and medical plexiglass shields

New 2020 Hyundai Verna variants decoded: Prices, features explained

New 2020 Hyundai Verna variants decoded: Prices, features explained

Coronavirus Pandemic: Land Rover deploys 160 vehicles with 27 new Defenders to support emergency response

Coronavirus Pandemic: Land Rover deploys 160 vehicles with 27 new Defenders to support emergency response

All-new Honda City scores 5-star in ASEAN NCAP crash test: India launch expected soon

All-new Honda City scores 5-star in ASEAN NCAP crash test: India launch expected soon

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 review in pictures: Interior, features, engine, on-road price

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 review in pictures: Interior, features, engine, on-road price

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

New Hyundai Verna launched: Maruti Ciaz rival price, specs, features

New Hyundai Verna launched: Maruti Ciaz rival price, specs, features

Driving license, vehicle fitness certificate expiring during lockdown? Here's one good news for you

Driving license, vehicle fitness certificate expiring during lockdown? Here's one good news for you

Coronavirus Pandemic: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties and services till July 2020

Coronavirus Pandemic: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties and services till July 2020

Tips to maintain your electric two-wheeler's health during Covid-19 lockdown

Tips to maintain your electric two-wheeler's health during Covid-19 lockdown

New 2020 Hyundai i20 features, price, engines: 5 things to expect from the Baleno rival

New 2020 Hyundai i20 features, price, engines: 5 things to expect from the Baleno rival

Isuzu India to launch BS6 models by mid-2020: Extends existing warranties till end of May due to coronavirus

Isuzu India to launch BS6 models by mid-2020: Extends existing warranties till end of May due to coronavirus

22Kymco shuts down: Electric vehicle start-up packs up after launch announcement

22Kymco shuts down: Electric vehicle start-up packs up after launch announcement

Coronavirus Lockdown: Zoomcar to assist essential service providers with fully sanitised cars

Coronavirus Lockdown: Zoomcar to assist essential service providers with fully sanitised cars

Detroit Auto Show cancelled as venue to be used as COVID-19 hospital

Detroit Auto Show cancelled as venue to be used as COVID-19 hospital

BYD’s new Blade Battery design claims improved safety for electric vehicles: Here’s how

BYD’s new Blade Battery design claims improved safety for electric vehicles: Here’s how

Big relief for auto dealers, buyers: SC orders registration extension for BS-IV vehicles to 30 April

Big relief for auto dealers, buyers: SC orders registration extension for BS-IV vehicles to 30 April

Coronavirus Pandemic: Buddh F1 track to help quarantine migrant workers as govt will provide medical aid

Coronavirus Pandemic: Buddh F1 track to help quarantine migrant workers as govt will provide medical aid