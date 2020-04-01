Race-spec Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R revealed: Key highlights of Honda CBR250RR rival!

Complete details on the race-spec Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R are expected to be out on 4th April when the Ninja ZX-25R was scheduled to reach showrooms, however, the same has been postponed now with Coronavirus outbreak.

The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R race edition has been revealed. Now, as one can figure out from its name, this one is made to rule the racetracks and hence, gets all the essentials in terms of a track bike. The new race-spec Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R has been made in order to compete in the Japanese one-make series that is scheduled to take place in 2021. The bike has lightweight carbon fibre components and frame along with the swingarm have carbon fibre covers. The extensive use of carbon fibre aims at making the motorcycle lighter and hence, faster. As you would normally see in any race bike, the components like headlamp, tail lamp, rear view mirrors and the number plate has been removed on this one as well.

Moreover, the bike gets a new windscreen along with a race-spec seat. The newly unveiled Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R race edition runs on race-spec Dunlop tyres and the bike also gets a custom free-flow exhaust to sound manic than the standard version and this helps in increasing the power output as well. The new NASSERT-R Evolution Type II exhaust has been fitted in a conventional manner rather than as an underbelly unit on the standard model. The front forks of the race-spec Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R are the same as the standard model while the rear monoshock has been borrowed from the ZX-10R. The bike gets rear-set footpegs as well along with adjustable clutch and brake levers.

Complete technical specifications of the race-spec Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R have not been revealed as of now. Nonetheless, we expect the bike to have some mind-boggling numbers in terms of a quarter-litre sportsbike, given that the standard ZX-25R produces impressive numbers too. More details expected to be out on 4th April when the Ninja ZX-25R was scheduled to reach showrooms, however, the same has been postponed now with Coronavirus outbreak.

