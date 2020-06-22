Quarter-litre cracker! Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R spotted in new colour: Likely to be more powerful than KTM RC390

The engine on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is a high revving unit that redlines at over 17,000 rpm. Some of the equipment on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R comprises of traction control, power modes, and a dual-channel ABS. Here is what all to expect from this Kwacker cracker.

By:Updated: Jun 22, 2020 6:24 PM
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R (Image source: TMC Blog)

In the quarter-litre supersport segment, the next big thing is going to be the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R and multiple images of the motorcycle had leaked on the web earlier. Now, very recently, pictures of the quarter-litre Kwacker have leaked on the web again, courtesy TMC Blog. However, this time around, the bike has been snapped in an all-black colour option. The Japanese brand is yet to reveal the technical specifications of the motorcycle. However, a dyno test revealed that the engine on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 41hp and 20.8Nm. The figures have been recorded at the rear wheel and since these include transmission losses, the numbers will be considerably higher at the crank. Having said that, the bike is expected to produce a peak power output of close to 46-48hp at the crank.

Having said that, the Ninja ZX-25R will be more powerful than the highly popular KTM RC390 that makes out 43.5hp. The engine on the Ninja ZX-25R is a high revving unit that redlines at over 17,000 rpm. Some of the equipment on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25 includes Showa suspension, traction control, power modes, and a dual-channel ABS. Now before you get any excited thinking that an India launch is around the corner, well, sadly, this is not going to be the case in the near future. The reason being, the pricing will be astronomical in terms of a quarter-litre bike and hence, it won’t attract many buyers in a price-sensitive market like ours.

In order to be precise, the bike costs NZD 15,990 (excluding ORC) in New Zealand that translates to Rs 7.84 lakh as per the Indian currency, keeping the current exchange rates into consideration. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel.

Also, stay home and stay home amid the ongoing situation.

Image source: TMC Blog

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero Splendor iSmart 110 drum brake variant launched: CD110 Dream rival price, specs, features

Hero Splendor iSmart 110 drum brake variant launched: CD110 Dream rival price, specs, features

BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition introduced: Custom built look straight from factory

BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition introduced: Custom built look straight from factory

Mahindra Sarpanch Plus tractor launched in Maharashtra: Price, power, warranty

Mahindra Sarpanch Plus tractor launched in Maharashtra: Price, power, warranty

BMW Group unveils new logo in India: Brief evolution of BMW logos since 1917

BMW Group unveils new logo in India: Brief evolution of BMW logos since 1917

Hyundai India and ICICI Bank offering finance options for Click to Buy online car buying

Hyundai India and ICICI Bank offering finance options for Click to Buy online car buying

Pawan Goenka suggests make-in-India methods for cars, bikes: Aims to reduce China imports

Pawan Goenka suggests make-in-India methods for cars, bikes: Aims to reduce China imports

F1 derived electric exhaust gas turbocharger to feature in new Mercedes-AMG models soon

F1 derived electric exhaust gas turbocharger to feature in new Mercedes-AMG models soon

MV Agusta claims to have severed ties with MotoRoyale: Indian partner still in denial

MV Agusta claims to have severed ties with MotoRoyale: Indian partner still in denial

Beating Monday Blues: 221hp 'life-sized' Ducati Panigale V4 R with 15,000 Lego bricks is an attention magnet!

Beating Monday Blues: 221hp 'life-sized' Ducati Panigale V4 R with 15,000 Lego bricks is an attention magnet!

Royal Enfield marks 2020 World Motorcycle Day: Initiatives to bring the riding community together

Royal Enfield marks 2020 World Motorcycle Day: Initiatives to bring the riding community together

Next-gen Kia Carnival looks sportier and aggressive: India launch and what to expect!

Next-gen Kia Carnival looks sportier and aggressive: India launch and what to expect!

Price hike alert! BS6 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 now costlier in India by this much

Turtle Wax enters India with wide range of car, bike care products: Wax polish, rust remover & more!

Turtle Wax enters India with wide range of car, bike care products: Wax polish, rust remover & more!

2019/20 Formula E season resumes: Three double-headers at Tempelhof Airport, Berlin in August

2019/20 Formula E season resumes: Three double-headers at Tempelhof Airport, Berlin in August

This Mahindra Bolero with a portable toilet will put many expensive vanity vans to shame

This Mahindra Bolero with a portable toilet will put many expensive vanity vans to shame

How to rent a car during lockdown: Sanitised, self-drive option from Avis India experienced

How to rent a car during lockdown: Sanitised, self-drive option from Avis India experienced

Continental appoints Christoph Falk-Gierlinger as MD, Engineering Services: To focus on electrification

Continental appoints Christoph Falk-Gierlinger as MD, Engineering Services: To focus on electrification

Triumph Motorcycles introduces its first e-bike as UK prepares for surge in bicycle use amid COVID

Triumph Motorcycles introduces its first e-bike as UK prepares for surge in bicycle use amid COVID

Royal Enfield unveils ‘Kamala’: Continental GT650 custom-built as vintage racer with bare metal skin

Royal Enfield unveils ‘Kamala’: Continental GT650 custom-built as vintage racer with bare metal skin

Triumph Tiger 900 range launched in India at Rs 13.7 lakh: To rival BMW F 850 GS, Honda Africa Twin

Triumph Tiger 900 range launched in India at Rs 13.7 lakh: To rival BMW F 850 GS, Honda Africa Twin