Quarter-litre cracker! Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R spotted in new colour: Likely to be more powerful than KTM RC390

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R (Image source: TMC Blog)

In the quarter-litre supersport segment, the next big thing is going to be the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R and multiple images of the motorcycle had leaked on the web earlier. Now, very recently, pictures of the quarter-litre Kwacker have leaked on the web again, courtesy TMC Blog. However, this time around, the bike has been snapped in an all-black colour option. The Japanese brand is yet to reveal the technical specifications of the motorcycle. However, a dyno test revealed that the engine on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 41hp and 20.8Nm. The figures have been recorded at the rear wheel and since these include transmission losses, the numbers will be considerably higher at the crank. Having said that, the bike is expected to produce a peak power output of close to 46-48hp at the crank.

Having said that, the Ninja ZX-25R will be more powerful than the highly popular KTM RC390 that makes out 43.5hp. The engine on the Ninja ZX-25R is a high revving unit that redlines at over 17,000 rpm. Some of the equipment on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25 includes Showa suspension, traction control, power modes, and a dual-channel ABS. Now before you get any excited thinking that an India launch is around the corner, well, sadly, this is not going to be the case in the near future. The reason being, the pricing will be astronomical in terms of a quarter-litre bike and hence, it won’t attract many buyers in a price-sensitive market like ours.

In order to be precise, the bike costs NZD 15,990 (excluding ORC) in New Zealand that translates to Rs 7.84 lakh as per the Indian currency, keeping the current exchange rates into consideration. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel.

Image source: TMC Blog

