PURE EV ePluto 7G Pro launched at Rs 94,999: Claims up to 150 km range

The new PURE EV ePluto 7G Pro has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 94,999, ex-showroom. This electric scooter is claimed to offer a range of up to 150 km per charge.

PURE EV, a Hyderabad-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has introduced a new e-scooter. The company has launched the PURE EV ePluto 7G Pro in India at a starting price of Rs 94,999, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open across all PURE EV dealerships and the deliveries will begin by the end of May 2023.

PURE EV ePluto 7G Pro: Design and features

The new PURE EV ePluto 7G boasts a retro design language. It gets a round LED headlamp with a circular LED DRL. The company will offer this electric scooter in three colour variants. They are: Matte Black, Grey and White.

PURE EV ePluto 7G Pro: Battery and range

PURE EV’s new ePluto 7G gets an AIS 156 certified 3.0 kWh battery pack paired with a 1.5 kW electric motor. The company claims that this electric scooter will offer a driving range of 100 to 150 km on a single charge, depending on the mode selected, and it gets three riding modes.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and CEO, PURE EV, said, “This upgraded version of our highest-selling 7G model is the result of our relentless pursuit of innovation, sustainability, and excellence. The model is targeted toward customers seeking longer-range scooters. We are delighted to have received 5000+ enquiries during the pre-launch and are expecting more than 2000+ bookings in the first month of the launch.”

