scorecardresearch

PURE EV ecoDryft e-motorcycle with 135 km range launched: Priced from Rs 99,999

The all-new PURE EV ecoDryft electric motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 99,999, ex-showroom Delhi. It is claimed to offer a riding range of 135 km per charge.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
PURE EV ecoDryft e-motorcycle with 135 km range launched: Priced from Rs 99,999
PURE EV ecoDryft electric motorcycle launched: Claims 135 km range

PURE EV, a Hyderabad-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has launched its new electric motorcycle in India today. The company has revealed the prices of the PURE EV ecoDryft and it will retail from Rs 99,999, ex-showroom Delhi (inclusive of state government subsidy). This electric motorcycle is claimed to offer a riding range of 135 km per charge. Test rides for the same are already open.

PURE EV launches impact report

PURE EV ecoDryft: Battery and range 

The new PURE EV ecoDryft features a 3.0 kWh battery pack that is said to be AIS 156 certified. It is claimed to offer a riding range of 135 km on a single charge. This electric motorcycle sports a 3 kW electric motor and offers a top speed of 75 kmph.

Also Read: Suzuki to launch six EVs in India by 2030: First EV incoming in FY24

Also Read
pure ev

PURE EV ecoDryft: Design and colours

In terms of design, the ecoDryft is a basic commuter motorcycle that features an angular headlamp, five-spoke alloy wheels, a single-piece seat, etc. This electric motorcycle will be available in four colour variants. They are Black, Grey, Blue and Red.

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Oben Rorr Review:

Here’s what the company said: 

Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PURE EV, said, “Over the last two months, we deployed demo vehicles across our 100+ dealerships PAN India for test drives and received phenomenal response from the consumers. The bookings are now open for ecoDryft across all of our dealerships and delivery of the first batch of vehicles to customers will begin from the first week of March.”

Also Read: KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty car collection: Lamborghini Huracan to Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 11:08 IST