PURE EV ecoDryft e-motorcycle with 135 km range launched: Priced from Rs 99,999

The all-new PURE EV ecoDryft electric motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 99,999, ex-showroom Delhi. It is claimed to offer a riding range of 135 km per charge.

PURE EV, a Hyderabad-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has launched its new electric motorcycle in India today. The company has revealed the prices of the PURE EV ecoDryft and it will retail from Rs 99,999, ex-showroom Delhi (inclusive of state government subsidy). This electric motorcycle is claimed to offer a riding range of 135 km per charge. Test rides for the same are already open.

PURE EV ecoDryft: Battery and range

The new PURE EV ecoDryft features a 3.0 kWh battery pack that is said to be AIS 156 certified. It is claimed to offer a riding range of 135 km on a single charge. This electric motorcycle sports a 3 kW electric motor and offers a top speed of 75 kmph.

PURE EV ecoDryft: Design and colours

In terms of design, the ecoDryft is a basic commuter motorcycle that features an angular headlamp, five-spoke alloy wheels, a single-piece seat, etc. This electric motorcycle will be available in four colour variants. They are Black, Grey, Blue and Red.

Here’s what the company said:

Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PURE EV, said, “Over the last two months, we deployed demo vehicles across our 100+ dealerships PAN India for test drives and received phenomenal response from the consumers. The bookings are now open for ecoDryft across all of our dealerships and delivery of the first batch of vehicles to customers will begin from the first week of March.”

