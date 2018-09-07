Pune Police’s experiment race demonstrates how breaking traffic laws does not make you go faster

Breaking traffic laws is a grave epidemic in our country. Understanding that they are in place for the benefit and safety of one and all on the road is a prerogative that should come from within. Not they don't know what the rules are, but they're too ignorant about the safety of themselves and others. While the police every now and then conduct campaigns to spread awareness about traffic rules and why it's important to adhere to them, Pune Police went a step ahead to demonstrate the benefits.

Police in Pune recently conducted an experiment race which included two motorcycles of the same make with pillion riders as well. The two were told to ride from point A to point B, however, one was allowed to break all traffic rules.

With one rider religiously obeying traffic rules and the other breaking them all, jumping traffic signals, how much of a difference do you think it made.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tejaswi Satpute's idea indeed made a strong point. The two riders who set off from Katraj, arrived at Shivajinagar four minutes apart. Four minutes is all the difference breaking traffic rules could get.

The 10 km ride from Katraj to Shivajinagar was reached by the duo who broke all traffic rules in 24 minutes while the cops that waited at every signal and followed traffic rules reached in 28 minutes.

This is rather a very simple risk assessment. If you're consciously jumping traffic signals to 'save time', you jeopardise your own safety and that of the others. It's really not so difficult to understand. So, why do a lot of Indians persist is beyond normalcy.

DCP Satpute tweeted about the little but immensely effective experiment and it was retweeted over 5,700 times, including that from Ahmedabad Police. The only disconcerting thing is that we don't see the pillion riders wearing helmets. But overall, bravo to Pune Police for making an effort towards spreading awareness on traffic rules.